Buffalo asks the Michigan linguist to take over the soccer team





BUFFALO, NY (AP) Maurice Linguist was hired as the University of Buffalo's football coach Friday night, just months after …

BUFFALO, NY (AP) Maurice Linguist was hired as the University at Buffalos football coach Friday night, just months after becoming Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator. The linguist joined Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff in January as part of an off-season overhaul after a losing season, sharing defense duties with Mike McDonald. Instead, 37-year-old Linguist got his first job as a head coach in a career on a return to Buffalo, where he worked as an assistant under Jeff Quinn in 2012 and ’13. Linguist replaces Lance Leipold, who transformed the Bulls into a Mid-American Conference power for six seasons before being hired by Kansas on April 30. The linguist will be formally introduced during a press conference on Monday. Linguist is from Texas and last season worked as a coach in the corner with the Dallas Cowboys. For the past two years, he has worked as an assistant at Texas A&M. and has 13 years of coaching experience with all but one at the university level. Buffalo is coming off a 6-1 season that ended with a 17-10 win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl, and finished with the team in 25th place. The Bulls first appeared in the poll in the school’s history in early December, when they ranked 24th. Leipolds’s departure came shortly after Buffalo completed his spring training and it gives the linguist little time to recruit and fill in potential player losses. As many as six players, including quarterback Matt Myers, have since entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Myers lost the runway to Kyle Vantrease last year, who is returning for his senior season. The Bulls previously lost the star who went back to Jaret Patterson, who left after his junior season to become a pro. Patterson left the field before signing with the Washington Football Team earlier this month. The linguist inherits a Buffalo program that is – competitively and structurally – much better off than it was when Leipold arrived in 2015. Under Leipold, the Bulls went a combined 29-25, including a 10-4 finish in 2018, in which the team set a single season record for wins. Buffalo comes off three consecutive seasons of winning records, having done so only twice in the first 16 seasons since joining the MAC in 1999. The Bulls have also made three consecutive bowl appearances, including two consecutive wins. In 2019, the Bulls took their first bowl victory by beating Charlotte, 31-9, in the Bahamas Bowl. ___ Ralph D. Russo, author of AP College Football, contributed to this report. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.







