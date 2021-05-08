Pickleball tournament that brings people together | Sport

T.The Owensboro BBQ Bash pickleball tournament kicked off Friday night in Moreland Park. Some youth games, along with some open division games, were played on the pickleball courts set up on the tennis courts.
The tournament, which will kick off in full force with a Saturday full of doubles, is being organized in the hopes of raising money for schools to get pickleball clubs going for gym classes.
That’s what this entire tournament is for, helping schools start pickleball clubs they don’t have yet so they can play in their gym classes, said Bretnea Turner, a teacher at Owensboro Catholic and one of the organizers who has become an avid pickleball player. . over the last year. This is our way of giving back to the sport, starting at a young age.
At (Owensboro) Catholic, many of our children play it. I think some other schools have picked it up too. It’s not in elementary schools, and some high schools don’t have it. We were going to equip them with some nets, some tape, some paddles, some balls so they can play it in gym, and some rules so they know how to play.
Evan Franklin and Tyson Brock also helped organize the event, and Franklin is the tournament director.
By playing in gym class, Mary Kate Hayden got her start. She’s with Owensboro Catholic and had Nya Hammons from Daviess County as a doubles partner on Friday.
During the March quarantine, I taught my parents to play in my driveway, Hayden said. Now they are pros.
Hammons really got her first look at the competition on Friday.
I’ve never played, practiced for the first time last Wednesday, Hammons said. It was out of the blue, I wasn’t prepared for that much speed, but once I got used to it it was really fun.
Neither of them are tennis players, but they both swim for their high school and the Owensboro Marlins.
Were swimmers, we don’t do ball sports, Hayden said.
She said it took some time to learn the game.
I was awful, I couldn’t take it at all, it takes some practice, Hayden said.
Both girls said that serving, which is on a flat swing and not overhead like tennis, is difficult.
When it’s that windy, it can be served anywhere, Hayden said.
Pickleball can be fast points played up close.
I prefer things up close rather than far away, Hammons said. I can watch what they are doing and also watch what I am doing.
They won their first game 15-11 after trailing 7-0.
The juniors brought them here and let them play some games so they could see the area, Turner said. It’s nice because their parents are out here, everyone watches, everyone likes to cheer for kids, it’s a bit of an electrical environment for them.
Turner characterized pickleball as a game that is easy to pick up and learn, but difficult to master. People from River City Pickleball Club helped her learn and improve the game.
RVPC is a group of recreational players based in York Park.
Pickleball combines aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
The tournament has players from skill level 2.5 to 5.0. The 5.0 men’s disc on Saturday has many participants. On Saturdays there are men’s and women’s doubles and on Sundays there are mixed doubles.
Doubles is a more popular version of the game, which has a friendly social aspect.
People interested in learning more about pickleball and how to play are encouraged to contact the River City Pickleball Club on Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit