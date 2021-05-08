This is the time of year when some of our smallest fish make big impressions.
Angelfishes are the subject here, and in this part of the world there are a few species. Still, the discussion about sunfish tends to focus on bluegill, the dominant, most widespread sunfish species in our waters.
Most of us have learned about bluegill from personal experience before than other fish. They are the fish we caught from ponds or splashed in small creeks. When it comes to fish, they are prominent in early encounters as bluegill are found in all types of aquatic habitats, are abundant and easily accessible in coastal waters, and their aggressiveness makes them one of the easiest fish to catch.
Since you don’t even have to hold your mouth to catch them, the bluegill is great as a children’s fish. Put a piece of worm on a small hook dangling from a pole on a piece of line. Drop it into just about any water source nearby and chances are you could run into a bluegill.
The bluegill (and its other sunfish relatives) is somewhat saucer-shaped, closer to oval than most species. The upper body is olive green to blue-green with undersides fading from purplish to silvery. The chest area is light yellowish to golden, but adult males can develop a rich copper color.
An adult adult is almost hand-sized, if the hand is not too large, and the dimensions from thickness to height to length are comparable. Adult bluegill are often 5-7 inches. In prime habitats, more get bigger, while in crowded environments, they can stunt and run at shorter distances.
Bluegill and most other angelfish play dual roles in aquatic ecosystems. For larger predators such as adult largemouth bass or flathead catfish, the angelfish are prey animals. Meanwhile, for insects, small fry of many fish, invertebrates and the like, is a bluegill Jaws.
These tiny but voracious fish are ferocious eating machines for miniature prey.
Never forget that bluegill is cute, but if there was one big enough and you small enough, if he caught you in the water you’d be consumed without mercy.
Bluegill is quite cooperative with anglers anytime the water is warm enough to keep their metabolism going, at least from early spring to late fall. However, this month is special because it is this time of the year that angelfish make more angelfish.
Bluegill become a phenomenon every spring when they gather in colonies to spawn. That starts when the water heats up to about 70 degrees. It fluctuates depending on the weather, but it usually breaks out around the second week in May.
Bluegill usually spawn in shallow areas with a preference for soil composition from sand to pea gravel, but they make do with what’s available. They usually spawn at a depth of 2 to 6 feet, but again they will adapt to the best option when they find a suitable condition to build their spawning bed.
The beds are hollows the size of a hubcap, fanned out in the fine material at the bottom. What anglers really like is that a single bottom cover colony can contain dozens of nests. In places like the Great Lakes, where there is a huge bluegill population, a concentration of spawning beds can gather more than 100 adult fish.
Male fish fertilize eggs in the nests and then protect the future new sunfish from various ailments. It is this duty of security that makes adult males particularly easy to catch in a litter area, and a large proportion of them can be grouped into a compact small zone.
Can you imagine the horror of an insect being thrown into the water around such a spawning bed? Wall-to-wall sinks with aggressive predators below would make the chances of survival rather slim.
The chance of attacking hooks with bait or small lures is just as high. That is why fishermen are attracted to the spawning colonies of bluegill and other angelfish. The largest adult fish of the species are collected there and it is possible to draw bites from numerous fish within an area smaller than the typical parlor.
Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley are exemplary places to fish for bluegill and their cousins, today the redhead sunfish. Since the clearing of the waters, the growth of more aquatic plants and erosion to rockier habitats in recent years, bluegill have grown to more impressive sizes. Meanwhile, a spore population of redears has grown to much larger numbers and relative giant sizes.
Bluegill up to three-quarters of a pound and reddish over a pound are now much more common on the sister lakes.
Recent electro-shock sampling by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources revealed more reddish angelfish around the shores of the Great Lakes than ever before, it was reported.
Due to the enlarged bluegill and even larger red pied, what used to be considered children’s fish is becoming more highly regarded species. Today, fishing guides on the lakes focus on the sunfish for paying customers because of the great amount of action the hand-stuffing fish can provide.
Nor is it rocket science. Find a bluegill or redears spawning bed in a sheltered cove. Toss with light equipment to hang a red worm or cricket under a bobber or drag a small mold through the scooped spawning beds underneath.
This incites massacre on a compact scale, as fish should be.