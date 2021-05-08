After kicking football aside, Austrian Bernhard Seikovits is chasing the football dream





In 2004, Rolando Cantu used the International Practice Squad Program as the starting point for his professional career with the Cardinals. Rod Graves, then the team’s general manager, called the offensive lineman to offer a spot after Cantu impressed during a stint in NFL Europe. Born in Mexico, Cantu was a success story: he made the exhibition team that season and was promoted to the active roster for the final game of the 2005 season. Still, there was an early learning curve. “The first memory I remember was getting off the plane at 10pm on a Wednesday evening and it was mid-June,” Cantu said. “It was 104 degrees and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had to run with the strength and conditioning group at 7am, but when I got here they had to show me the tricks of the trade with HR and I had to sign some paperwork, so I didn’t run until 9am, and it was already 107 degrees. That day I said, I will never run again at 9 am. I will run with the early group. “ Tight side Maxx Williams has already reached out to welcome Seikovits, who should try to acclimate quickly on and off the field. The Cardinals may choose to keep Seikovits as the 91st player in 2021, but that would keep him on the practice squad and make him ineligible to play. That decision doesn’t have to be made until the end of the training camp, which gives Seikovits time to impress. “I’m aiming for the active squad,” he said. “I’m trying to compete with everyone here. I’m trying to get into special teams and maybe a small third or second string tight end. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.” Cantu said the most important thing is for Seikovits to stay on top of the football work, even when the world seems to be spinning at a breakneck pace. Seikovits said he does not currently own a car or telephone. “It’s going to be a culture shock,” Cantu said. “We know you have to look for a place to live and find a new bank account. But all those things will fall into place. For the most part, keep the focus. You were chosen because you are one of the best. players in the world, and you should show up now. “ Seikovits seems to be coping well with it so far. He went for a run on Friday and marveled at his new environment. Aside from a few weeks at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he never spent any time in the United States. “I’m like a kid with really big eyes that suck everything up,” said Seikovits. When he steps onto the field, Seikovits doesn’t have long to adjust, but he doubts that will be a problem. After being bypassed in the Pathways program a year ago, Seikovits added more weight and improved his athleticism to get a shot with the Cardinals. Now he feels more than ready. “To be fair, since my road has been so long to get to this point, I’ve prepared my mind for this opportunity,” said Seikovits. “Basically everything I’ve done for the past two or three years has been because of this moment and this opportunity. I don’t see any reason why I should be nervous.”

