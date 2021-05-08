Season ends in semi-finals for men’s tennis





SURPRISE, Ariz. – The 2021 season came to an end on Friday afternoon for the Cougar men’s tennis, with Azusa Pacific falling 4-2 in the regional semi-final against Hawai’i Pacific. The Cougars were in an early hole to start the game as Hawai’i Pacific was able to take two out of three in the doubles. The Sharks started with a 6-2 win over No. 2, but the number 1 duo of the Cougars Jakob Schnaitter and Leyton Drill , ranking number 4 in the nation, claimed a 6-1 win to even things out. The doubles came down to the action on court # 3, where Hawai’i Pacific’s Ryohei Arai and Killian Maitre could wait. Ethan Smith and Dylan Parsley for a 6-4 win that gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead on the game. While the Cougars went down in singles, Schnaitter won at No. 1 and Sam Sippel’s victory over number 2 enabled Azusa Pacific to grab a 2-1 lead. Both Schnaitter and Sippel won in two sets, with Schnaitter finishing 6-2, 6-1 and Sippel 6-2, 6-4. The Cougars’ # 1 and # 2 victories would be their only one of the day as the Sharks took back the lead 3-2 with victories on # 5 and # 6, and then Maitre delivered his second clinch . on the day before the Sharks, with a three-set win Ryan Nuno at number 3 to send Hawai’i Pacific to the regional finals tomorrow. The loss ends the season for the Cougars, as Azusa Pacific finished the year with a 17-5 overall record. The Cougars’ journey to the 2021 West Regional was the sixth in program history. Today’s game was also the last time Jakob Schnaitter will play for Azusa Pacific as the outstanding senior will transfer to Division I Wake Forest, where he will pursue a graduate degree and complete his collegiate career. At Azusa Pacific, Schnaitter was two-time PacWest Player of the Year, twice All-PacWest First Team selection in both singles and doubles, ITA West Region Player to Watch and CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Nominee. He completed his Cougar career with the second best win percentage at No. 1 in Singles (.957), third in Singles wins at No. 1 (44) and winning percentage in Singles and Doubles (.833), and fourth in singles winning percentage (.928). In addition to Schnaitter’s departure, the Cougars will also lose Jesse Haas , who missed this season with an injury. In his career, Haas was an ITA doubles All-American, CoSIDA Academic All-American, and an All-PacWest Doubles First Team roster in 2019, as he and Schnaitter were teammates that year. While Schnaitter and Haas will be missed, head coach Mark the drilling has a solid group of returners for 2022. Among the returners is Sippel (2021 PacWest Freshman of the Year & All-PacWest First Team), Nuno (All-PacWest Second Team), and Leyton Drill (All-PacWest Third Team), who will take the lead in taking the Azusa Pacific men’s tennis to even greater heights next season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos