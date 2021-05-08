EGF’s Panzer is proud to continue UND Hockey Legacy, but wants to go its own way





Many have told sophomores that his game is similar to that of his father, who helped North Dakota to a few national titles. EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN (KVRR) – You may already know Jeff Panzer of East Grand Forks, a former two-time Hobey Baker finalist, USHL Player of the Year and two-time National Champion at UND. The brand he has established is second to none. “As you get older I think you think a little differently, championships and games and things like that are great, but the friendships you make,” said Panzer, who won a few national titles with UND. Eight years later, he retired from the competition and is now established as an assistant manager at NW Tires. But the Panzer name is again on the back of a jersey in the area, the back of his son’s at East Grand Forks High. “A lot of people compare our playing styles, except I’m a bit taller, but everything they say is about the same,” said Jaksen Panzer. Jeff started a legacy in Grand Forks. And Jaksen will continue in 2023. “It was a really no-brainer,” he said. ‘I’ve been watching him for four years. I’ve been going to games for as long as I can remember so it was a good idea to go there. “ He’s already caught the attention of those in Grand Forks. Last year, the sophomore tied for the 18th most assists and the 23rd most points in all of Minnesota high school hockey. His father sees many similarities between their games. “He clearly got the knowledge from someone else and everything else from somewhere else, but our work ethic is similar to how we play the game,” Jeff said. However, the second generation Panzer wants to go its own way. I just want to do what I’ve been doing all my life and if we fall into the same category I think that’s the way it goes, but I’d like to work my own way, ”said the emerging EGF junior. “I told him I don’t want him to be me,” Jeff said. ‘I don’t want him to compare himself to anything I’ve ever done. I want him to learn from my mistakes and I want him to be his own person. “ A name. It gives fans a touch of nostalgia and reminds them of two of the most memorable seasons in program history. And not too long down the road, that same name will be patched onto a Fighting Hawks uniform again, to remind fans that there is more to come.







