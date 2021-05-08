Mother son Duo Tania and Simon Tomlinson bring Jamaican comedy to TikTok | Entertainment





My mom is one of my best friends. We used to joke and say that we share a single brain cell because we always did something ridiculous together and died of laughter, Simon Tomlinson said. The Gatherer about his mother Tania McDonald-Tomlinson. The two have a unique bond, so it was no surprise when they became a trending mother-son duo on social media platform TikTok for sharing videos through videos posted on @ tomo_tv1. Although his mother, director of strategic human resources management at Jamaica Public Service, was an actress on the local television series Royal Palm Estate, play the character Brittany Anderson, Simon said the series happened by chance. The table tennis player, who only recently tried to qualify for the Olympics, said his mother was returning home one day, and the brilliant idea hit him for a video. She agreed and they got together, created magic, and from there it just shot up. I’m the brain, and she’s the star of the show! All sketches are real life scenarios I’ve experienced since birth! None of it is fiction, all fact! he revealed. The videos, he said, are an accurate depiction of what it was like to grow up. Aside from being forced to wash up countless amounts of dishes, it was a really fun experience. They always found exciting activities to do together, and he called his mother an excellent guide on his journey through life. I love everything about my mom. The biggest lesson she’s taught me is to always enjoy what I do; that being happy is more important than anything else. That stayed with me because the more I grew up, the more I understood that following my passions made me happier than following the standard rules of the world and resulted in a lot of success, the athlete shared. Being able to share who they are through videos is just another bonding exercise that others can now enjoy. The reception so far, he said, has been incredible: so many people seem to appreciate the content and see our relationship unfold because it is so relatable. Many people ask if they all lead the same life because their mothers do similar things to them. His favorite video, so far, is when he tells her he is leaving the house, to which she does not answer and ask questions except Have fun. The simple sentence is a red flag, which causes him to pause, judge, and eventually change his mind about going out. I think that might be her favorite too, said Simon. So what’s next for the mother-son duo? Simon said more videos. He’s also researching lengthening the videos and expanding Jamaican comedy to his YouTube channel. Aside from making their own videos, the two enjoy finding shows on Netflix – good shows, bad shows, and the ones in between, and watching them together. [email protected]

