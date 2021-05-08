MLB Rally: Reds’ Wade Miley tosses the 4th no-hitter of the season

Cincinnati lefthanded Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the young baseball season on Friday and led the Reds to a 3-0 win over host Cleveland Indians.

Miley (4-2) struckout eight and walked one. The 34-year old veteran needed only eight pitches to navigate the ninth inning, and he threw 114 for the game.

Miley, who came in with a 2.67 ERA but gave up all eight of his runs this season in his previous three starts, retired the first 16 batters he faced on Friday and struckout six batters.

The perfect-game bid ended when Amed Rosario reached on an error by Reds second baseman Nick Senzel in the sixth inning. Rosario moved to second base when Senzel also made a throwing error on the same play.

The Indians, who had won five consecutive games and nine out of eleven, were no-hit for the second time this season. Carlos Rodon of the White Sox threw a no-no against them in an 8-0 decision on April 14 in Chicago.

White Sox 3, Royals 0

Carlos Rodon lowered his earned run average to 0.58 with six scoreless innings when Chicago beat host Kansas City to start a three-game run. He did not allow a runner past second base.

Rodon (5-0) gave up two earned runs in 31 innings this season. His ERA is the best in the American League, standing behind only Jacob deGrom of the Mets (.51) in all of baseball. Zack Collins homered for White.

Salvador Perez had four of the Royals’ eight hits. Royals-starter Brad Keller (2-4) gave up three runs on five hits in six innings. He struckout six batters and issued only one.

Athletics 2, Rays 1

Seth Brown threw a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Oakland won the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay.

Oakland lefthanded Sean Manaea took a no-hitter in the eighth inning, but ended with a no-decision. Brown delivered an RBI-single in the seventh before crushing a 1-1 pitch by lefthanded Jeffrey Springs (2-1) deep into the rightfield seats for his first walk-off homer of his career.

Jake Diekman (2-0) retired the side in the top of the ninth for Oakland, which registered its fourth walk-off victory of the season and snapped Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak. Mike Zunino’s single to midfield tied the game for the Rays in the eighth.

Marlins 6, Brewers 1

Isan Diaz hit his first grand slam of his career and host Miami tied the season high with his fourth straight win, giving Milwaukee its sixth straight setback, the Brewers’ worst slip since July 2018.

Brewer’s starter Brent Suter (2-2) left after 2 1/3 innings due to a cramp in his right calf. The lefthanded man gave up four basehits, one walk and three runs with two strikeouts.

Rookie lefthanded Trevor Rogers (4-2) earned the win and gave up four basehits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struckout six batters and lowered his ERA to 1.89.

Giants 5, Padres 4

Austin Slater hit a homer from the opposite field to open the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and give San Francisco a victory over San Diego in a battle for first place in the National League West early in the season .

The homerun off righthanded Padres-reliever Keone Kela (2-2) was Slater’s third of the season and gave reliever Camilo Doval (1-1) his first Major League victory. Lefthanded Jake McGee picked up his eighth save by striking out the next three batters after giving a lead-off walk in the ninth.

The Giants turned Padres-starter Blake Snell’s wildness into a 4-0 lead, but the Padres tied the score in the top of the sixth off two-run homers by Trent Grisham and Eric Hosmer.

Cardinals 5, Rockies 0

Jack Flaherty threw seven scoreless innings and hit a homer to lead St. Louis past a visit to Colorado.

Flaherty (6-0), the first winner of six games this season, struckout six batters and gave up only three hits and walked. He retired the last 13 batters in a row.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado had two hits in his first game against his former team.

Phillies 12, Braves 2

Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer to mark a six-run first inning and closed with four RBI’s to lift Philadelphia over host Atlanta.

Herrera was 2-for-4 with a walk when the Phillies posted a season-high 16 hits and extended their winning streak to five games. JT Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Jean Segura had four hits with two runs and two RBI’s. Winning pitcher Zach Eflin worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Atlanta-starter Charlie Morton (2-2) didn’t escape the first inning. He was tagged for six runs, none earned, on four basehits, two walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Dansby Swanson had two hits, including a homer, for the Braves, and Marcell Ozuna also had two of Atlanta’s five hits.

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2

Bobby Dalbec hit a three-run homer during Boston’s four-run fourth inning to complement a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez in the win over host Baltimore.

Rodriguez (5-0) gave up one run on seven hits over five innings to improve to 11-5 in his career against Baltimore. The one-time Orioles-prospect walked three batters and struckout two.

Ryan Mountcastle (3-for-4) hit a solo homerun and Trey Mancini also had an RBI for Baltimore. Orioles righthanded Matt Harvey (3-2) turned his shortest start of the season, lasted only four innings and gave up four runs – all unearned – on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Angels 9, Dodgers 2

David Fletcher delivered run-scoring hits in each of the Angels’ four-run innings in the win over rival Dodgers from Los Angeles.

Griffin Canning (3-2) gave up one run over 5 2/3 innings and combined with Patrick Sandoval on an eight-hitter when the Angels broke a five-game loss series and extended a long downward spiral for the Dodgers, who played four consecutive times have lost. and are 4-14 since a 13-2 start.

Fletcher finished 3-for-5 with three RBI’s while Shohei Ohtani had some RBI-doubles. Mike Trout had two hits, including a run-scoring triple. Dodgers-starter Julio Urias (4-1) gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings, and Mookie Betts hit a solo homerun.

Cubs 3, Pirates 2

Chicago righthanded Zach Davies pitched seven scoreless innings in a win on a visit to Pittsburgh.

Joc Pederson was 3-for-4 with an RBI-single and run scored for Chicago, which won its fourth game in a row despite two runs in the ninth inning. Rex Brothers got the final for his first save since 2013.

Davies (2-2) gave up five hits, all singles, with one walk and one strikeout.

Nationals 11, Yankees 4

Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer after Trea Turner singled in the go-ahead run, and Washington took advantage of three errors to score six runs in the eighth inning to beat host New York.

Yan Gomes and Juan Soto hit two-run homers and Josh Bell hit a solo shot for the Nationals, and DJ LeMahieu homered twice and had three hits and Gary Sanchez also homered for the Yankees.

Reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-0) threw a scoreless seventh to take the victory for Washington, which ended a three-game slide. New York set-up man Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) took the loss.

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4 (10 turns)

Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning when host New York made a comeback and defeated Arizona.

Francisco Lindor broke a homerun, while Michael Conforto and Jonathan Villar had RBI-singles for the Mets, who won three in a row.

The Diamondbacks, who lost four consecutive times, scored three runs in the second when Tim Locastro was hit by a basesloaded pitch, and Kelly and Christian Walker followed Mets-starter David Peterson.

Astros 10, Blue Jays 4

Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel hit two-run homeruns, and Jose Urquidy delivered seven strong innings when Houston beat a visit to Toronto.

Urquidy (3-2) won his third consecutive start and gave up two or fewer runs for the fifth time in seven starts. The Astros opened their 10-game season-high home stand by hitting 15 hits, with Gurriel ending 4-for-4 with four RBI’s.

The Blue Jays got solo homers from Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen. Ross Stripling (0-2) went 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits.

Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Mitch Haniger singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Seattle rallied to beat Texas in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

JP Crawford and Dylan Moore hit two-run homers for the Mariners. Seattle-starter Chris Flexen (3-1) went 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on 10 hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He helped his own business by picking a runner on first base twice.

Nate Lowe crushed a solo shot over 450 feet into midfield for the Rangers. Texas-starter Mike Foltynewicz gave up four runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Gemini 7, Tigers 3

Matt Shoemaker threw five scoreless innings and Minnesota hit three solo-homers while retiring for a win in Detroit.

Schoenmaker (2-3) gave up four basehits and two walks and struckout five batters. Kyle Garlick, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler homered for the Twins. Polanco reached base four times, scoring two runs and running in two, and Kepler added two RBI’s.

Detroit-starter Tarik Skubal (0-5) gave up two solo homers in five innings, but also tied his career high with eight strikeouts. Willi Castro hit a three-run homer and Miguel Cabrera reached base four times.

– Field level media

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.