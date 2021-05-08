Strongly set up to compete in eight-man football

In recent years, the Strongs numbers for varsity football have been steadily declining.

During the 2020 season, the situation came to a head when Strong played much of their schedule with just 11 players.

With their numbers not improving, a decision had to be made about the future of football at Strong.

As a result, starting this fall, Strong will join a growing contingent of schools that play eight-man football. The Strongs school board is scheduled to discuss the matter at their meeting next week.

When 8-man originally started in the state of Arkansas, Strong was involved in the initial interview, and every year when they held meetings in Little Rock, we usually had a representative there, Strong-Huttig Superintendent Kimberly Thomas said. It’s just that it never suits us. We always thought that we could improve with grades, that we could have enough kids to come out and that we could fill the team and everything would be fine.

Last year, our numbers dropped due to COVID, in part, but not entirely, but due to the fact that many parents were concerned about their children’s participation. At one point during the year, we only had 11 varsity footballers. That is a difficult task. The kids played every game they could play, but now we looked at where our grades are for spring, we have about 14.15 students who are varsity soccer players, and that’s still very low grades.

The athletic director (Anthony Avery) and I were on a Zoom with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA), and the conversation turned to eight-man football. We asked, called, had a conversation, attended a few other Zooms, and we just believed, talked to the coaches, and looked at what our kids could do if they had the chance to play and be competitive. We have some great athletes, we just know that an 11 player varsity soccer team is just tough.

This eight man option is available, it’s out there, we’ve attended meetings before and had conversations in the past. We just feel that now is the time.

They were looking for at least 16 2A schools across the state, and the possibility of punishing eight men this coming school year made that transition a lot easier to make that decision as our kids could now actually compete. and do it very well man.

The Bulldogs will join two former members of the 8-2A in the eight-man ranks at Woodlawn and Hermitage.

We became that 16th 2A school, Thomas said. Hopefully it will be sanctioned. We really had hope that they will vote and make it a competitive sport for the coming year.

There are other schools, Hermitage, Woodlawn, that have had to make some changes before. They played 11 men and their numbers dropped. They have been very successful. Their children enjoyed it. They feel like it has been a positive thing for them.

All those people I’ve talked to who have made that transition just felt like it was an opportunity for their kids to still compete.

The alternative is if we don’t increase the numbers and we go into the fall, we end up with players injured, we should still be forfeiting the rest of the season, and we really don’t want to take that opportunity.

Looking ahead, the Strongs junior high team finished second at the conference last year and Thomas said the Bulldogs numbers are much higher in the seventh and eighth grades.

That’s exactly the thing. It’s weird because our junior high squad has about 24 guys who play junior high football, Thomas said. Seventh and eighth grades are some of our larger classes in the district, but our current senior year has only 14 students in total.

If you look at the 11th grade group, the lion’s share of the team this year, we had several 11th graders playing, but we didn’t have as many ninth graders as we had those leaving the 12th grade.

It’s sort of that, in three, maybe four years, our chances of a solid senior high football team are pretty good based just on the elementary enrollment, the kids going up, but our kids right now, its kind like were in a drought.

They talked to all their friends. The people playing are playing, and with COVID some parents didn’t want to allow this for the past year, so we were hopeful we could pick up some more kids. Looking at what we currently have and what could potentially be in the team for next year, our numbers are only limited.

When asked about the possibility of Strong returning to 11-man football, Thomas said it would be evaluated annually.

I would just say now take it year after year, Thomas said. Based on our current numbers alone, we simply made the best decision we can make for our current varsity team. If our numbers improve and increase and things are going well, we wouldn’t take options off the table.

Since making the decision, Thomas has received a lot of feedback.

I would say it was mostly positive, Thomas said. We’ve had some concerns from people that they’re unfamiliar with eight-man so they have some questions about it, but if we’re really going to look at the reality of how many games we almost couldn’t play last year because of our numbers, and then if Moving forward brings the reality that if the numbers don’t increase, the likelihood that we wouldn’t be able to play football at all, it all really goes home if we want to have the chance for our students to participate.

We simply believe that this option gives us the greatest opportunity for our students to compete competitively and compete against people they can match with. It’s a bit of a harsh reality to accept, but the people I’ve talked to are excited that our kids will have something new. It gives them hope that we can continue to play football in the Strong-Huttig school district.

Thomas has had a lot of credit for Strongs’ student athletes and is looking forward to what lies ahead.

Our children have wonderful hearts, Thomas said. They’re committed, they’re committed, and they just want a chance to compete, so they just looked forward to what’s next for athletics in the Strong-Huttig school district.