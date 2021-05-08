Sports
Boys Tennis: Tech is Changing the Roles of Warriors
The Tigers did not disappoint Fussys’ predictions as they survived the Brainerd Warriors for a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory Friday, May 7, at Brainerd High School.
Brainerd outperformed Tech in the first meeting on April 28 with a score of 4-3. The only similar thing from the first meeting was a marathon race at No. 2 singles between Brainerds Matthew Maraghan and Techs Gavin Fenstad.
In their previous match, Moraghan bounced back to the top of Fenstad 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
On Friday, Moraghan quickly jumped out against Fenstad, but faltered in the second set.
I don’t enjoy it, but you just have to keep fighting, Moraghan said of his long match. That first set I was really spinning the ball. I played very consistently and just won a lot of points so he made mistakes.
The second set I started to hit flatter and hit more shots in the net. The score spoke for itself. I lost 6-1 and I was unable to keep shots in play.
PREVIOUS: Boys Tennis: Brainerd Singles Win Tech in Warrior Victory
The third set went into a tiebreaker and Warrior’s freshman survived Fenstad 7-6 (8).
The most important step is to acknowledge what you were doing wrong, so I just had to acknowledge that I wasn’t running it enough, Moraghan said. We’ve played before, but the point was to keep fighting.
It was really hard because you have a lot of nerves and the score situation got a bit blurry, but I just wanted to keep playing my game. I didn’t want to give up the pressure situation. I just wanted to keep going.
The win improved Moraghans’ season record to 10-6.
Games like this give me a lot of confidence, Moraghan said. Especially with sub-sections coming in a few weeks. It just helps build your confidence and the next time you’re in a situation like this, you know you can equip it.
Brainerd’s other win came in doubles as the junior tandem of Jalen Emslander and Noah Madsen recovered from a loss in the first set to beat Ripley Gordan and Max Rud 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
We didn’t really go for a lot of lobs because we were trying to get some low cross court tracks and they didn’t really work because the guy at the net was really skilled there, Emslander said. In the second set we cut back and hit a lot more lobs and that helped a lot.
In the first game with Tech, Madsen played No. 3 singles and recorded an instant win. Emslander teamed up with Clark Haglin and those two suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Gordan-Rud.
The adrenaline was pumping for the rematch on Friday and Brainerd had an extra boost to scrape away a win.
We were pumped because that first game was close and our coach said Tech is coming back strong, so we had to get in the clutch, Madsen said. On top of that, Fussy said we would get pizza if we won again.
Emslander was confident that the Warriors could repeat their victory over Tech. Aside from a loss to Alexandria and the 4-3 game with Tech earlier, all other Brainerds wins at the conference have been 7-0, including a win over Willmar on Thursday, May 6.
WILLMAR: Boys Tennis: Warriors roll to another 7-0 win
This was very important and I was a little concerned after our game (Thursday), said Fussy. We were done in an hour and I told the guys last night to make some mental images about playing Tech because it wasn’t going to be the same game as against Willmar.
Fussy had nothing bad to say about the efforts of her teams on Friday.
Campbell’s No. 1 doubles team came out of gangbusters with a 6-0 victory in the first set, but Tech fought back to take the second set and eventually the match.
Ben Boberg suffered a rare conference loss on number 4 singles. His match lasted three sets, as did Moraghans and the No. 2 doubles team.
Matthew is so stable and so confident that he doesn’t get upset, Fussy said. You can’t be sure whether he wins 5-0 or loses 0-5. That’s why I appreciate him coming in and fighting.
I have no complaints with No. 4 singles, Ben Boberg. He lost a tough three-set match, but he gets in and fights every point. He works hard and does not give up.
Our number 1 doubles team also lost in a tiebreak the last time we saw Tech. I thought we would come out on top, but there are just those little things we need to tweak. We are inches from that number 1 victory in doubles.
Cloud Tech 5, Warriors 2
Singles
No. 1: Michael Plumbon (Tech) defeats. Beck Barber 6-4, 6-2
No. 2: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Gavin Fenstad 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (8)
No. 3: Emilio Estevez (Tech) defeats. Eli McConkey 6-2., 6-2
No. 4: Oludomuwn Agny (Tech) def. Ben Boberg 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Double
No. 1: Ben Nelson-Andrew Plumbon (Tech) beats. RJ Campbell-Karl Anderson 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (8)
No. 2: Noah Madsen-Jalen Emslander (Brd) def. Ripley Gorden-Max Rud 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 3: Ben Eryhck-Jonah Atkinson (Tech) def. Will Aadland-Clark Haglin 7-5, 6-1
JEREMY MILLSOP can be reached at 218-855-5856 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.
Tech 5, Warriors 2
Key: Tech won three of the four singles matches and two doubles matches
Conference: Brd 6-2, SCT 6-2
All in all: Brd 7-8, SCT 7-7
The next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead, Hibbing at 10am Saturday, May 8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]