Boys Tennis: Tech is Changing the Roles of Warriors

The Tigers did not disappoint Fussys’ predictions as they survived the Brainerd Warriors for a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory Friday, May 7, at Brainerd High School.

Brainerd outperformed Tech in the first meeting on April 28 with a score of 4-3. The only similar thing from the first meeting was a marathon race at No. 2 singles between Brainerds Matthew Maraghan and Techs Gavin Fenstad.

In their previous match, Moraghan bounced back to the top of Fenstad 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

On Friday, Moraghan quickly jumped out against Fenstad, but faltered in the second set.

I don’t enjoy it, but you just have to keep fighting, Moraghan said of his long match. That first set I was really spinning the ball. I played very consistently and just won a lot of points so he made mistakes.

The second set I started to hit flatter and hit more shots in the net. The score spoke for itself. I lost 6-1 and I was unable to keep shots in play.

The third set went into a tiebreaker and Warrior’s freshman survived Fenstad 7-6 (8).

The most important step is to acknowledge what you were doing wrong, so I just had to acknowledge that I wasn’t running it enough, Moraghan said. We’ve played before, but the point was to keep fighting.

It was really hard because you have a lot of nerves and the score situation got a bit blurry, but I just wanted to keep playing my game. I didn’t want to give up the pressure situation. I just wanted to keep going.

The win improved Moraghans’ season record to 10-6.

Games like this give me a lot of confidence, Moraghan said. Especially with sub-sections coming in a few weeks. It just helps build your confidence and the next time you’re in a situation like this, you know you can equip it.

Brainerd’s other win came in doubles as the junior tandem of Jalen Emslander and Noah Madsen recovered from a loss in the first set to beat Ripley Gordan and Max Rud 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

We didn’t really go for a lot of lobs because we were trying to get some low cross court tracks and they didn’t really work because the guy at the net was really skilled there, Emslander said. In the second set we cut back and hit a lot more lobs and that helped a lot.

In the first game with Tech, Madsen played No. 3 singles and recorded an instant win. Emslander teamed up with Clark Haglin and those two suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Gordan-Rud.

The adrenaline was pumping for the rematch on Friday and Brainerd had an extra boost to scrape away a win.

We were pumped because that first game was close and our coach said Tech is coming back strong, so we had to get in the clutch, Madsen said. On top of that, Fussy said we would get pizza if we won again.

Emslander was confident that the Warriors could repeat their victory over Tech. Aside from a loss to Alexandria and the 4-3 game with Tech earlier, all other Brainerds wins at the conference have been 7-0, including a win over Willmar on Thursday, May 6.

This was very important and I was a little concerned after our game (Thursday), said Fussy. We were done in an hour and I told the guys last night to make some mental images about playing Tech because it wasn’t going to be the same game as against Willmar.

Fussy had nothing bad to say about the efforts of her teams on Friday.

Campbell’s No. 1 doubles team came out of gangbusters with a 6-0 victory in the first set, but Tech fought back to take the second set and eventually the match.

Ben Boberg suffered a rare conference loss on number 4 singles. His match lasted three sets, as did Moraghans and the No. 2 doubles team.

Matthew is so stable and so confident that he doesn’t get upset, Fussy said. You can’t be sure whether he wins 5-0 or loses 0-5. That’s why I appreciate him coming in and fighting.

I have no complaints with No. 4 singles, Ben Boberg. He lost a tough three-set match, but he gets in and fights every point. He works hard and does not give up.

Our number 1 doubles team also lost in a tiebreak the last time we saw Tech. I thought we would come out on top, but there are just those little things we need to tweak. We are inches from that number 1 victory in doubles.

Cloud Tech 5, Warriors 2

Singles

No. 1: Michael Plumbon (Tech) defeats. Beck Barber 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Gavin Fenstad 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (8)

No. 3: Emilio Estevez (Tech) defeats. Eli McConkey 6-2., 6-2

No. 4: Oludomuwn Agny (Tech) def. Ben Boberg 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Double

No. 1: Ben Nelson-Andrew Plumbon (Tech) beats. RJ Campbell-Karl Anderson 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 (8)

No. 2: Noah Madsen-Jalen Emslander (Brd) def. Ripley Gorden-Max Rud 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Ben Eryhck-Jonah Atkinson (Tech) def. Will Aadland-Clark Haglin 7-5, 6-1

The next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead, Hibbing at 10am Saturday, May 8