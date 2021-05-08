Where to go camping

While another summer stay may no longer be on the agenda, it seems a shame to forget all the fun we had on holiday in Luxembourg last year. Campsites were a favorite place to spend the government’s 50 vouchers, and many were trying to live outside for the first time.

Quite a few camping pitches in Luxembourg have chalets, safari tents, mobile homes or pods, so if you’re not quite ready to invest in all the equipment but fancy a break from the great outdoors, consider renting one (there are options like this at all the campsites we recommend).





Seasoned campers recommend using a ground sheet under your tent to keep it dry Photo: Shuttestock

What to take

Before we list our camping selection, here are a few things to keep in mind if you’re bringing your own tent.

Sleeping bags, sleeping mats or inflatable beds (plus a pump to inflate them). Several campers recommend that you bring a tarpaulin or silver foil blankets and put them under your bed to keep it warm and dry.

If you plan on cooking a little, don’t forget a gas stove, portable BBQ and coals, or a fire bowl (if these are allowed).

Plastic plates, cups, cooking utensils and spoons, pots, kettle and cool box, plus water bottles.

A flashlight or headlamp for that nighttime toilet trip.

If you plan to use electricity, make sure you have the correct adapter plug to use at the campsite.

Medicines you use regularly and an emergency first aid kit to treat minor injuries.

Entertainment including board games, playing cards and a wine / beer bottle opener.

Warm clothes for the nights (especially socks) and swimwear for the days (plus slippers)

Towels, hairbrushes, toilet paper and diapers (for younger children)

Dog bowl, dog food and waste bags if you bring your four-legged friend.

Campsites to try

Check the camping websites to see what facilities and activities there are that meet the sanitary requirements of Covid-19.

Moulin camping Bourscheid

This campsite in the Ardennes is located on a river, within walking distance of the historic castle of Bourscheid (and with a view from the campsite). The green surroundings are beautiful with a bridge that leads over the river and the chance to drive over it with a tractor. The site offers free Wi-Fi and has a lovely riverside terrace where parents can have a coffee while the kids paddle.

Fresh bread and pastries are cooked on site and can be delivered to your tent door, and there is an on-site shop where you can also hire barbecues. In addition, the site has a playground and a laundry. It’s a quiet place, so not for the party animal.

Bungalows, safari tents and fishing huts are all available rent.

Camping du Nord Goesdorf

Not far from Bourscheid on a bend in the river, you will find this campsite with 75 pitches of 100 meters each, which also offers free showers and free Wi-Fi (limited). There is a nice terrace and a sandwich service (but no restaurant). In the spring and autumn you can order pizza and there is a seasonal food truck on site that sells Asian dishes.

On-site facilities include a children’s playground and laundry facilities. You can rent lodge tents, chalets and unusual leaf-shaped pods. For something different you can try out the witch’s house (max. 4 people) or the chalet deep in the forest.

In summer there is an entertainment program for children including face painting, treasure hunts and lantern parades, and the area is surrounded by forest and is a good place for fishing, hiking or cycling.

Camping Birkelt Larochette

If you want to explore the Mullerthal region, this campsite has an ideal location and a number of trees to set up your hammock.

It has its own shop with bread, pastries and a selection of fruit and vegetables. A highlight of the site is the pool with a retractable dome that can be used both indoors and outdoors, depending on the weather (plus there is also an outdoor pool), and both pools are heated.

You will also find a playground with trampolines, a football field, mini golf, a launderette and a kids’ club with craft activities.

There are discos in the early evenings and evening entertainment in the high season, but families will appreciate that campsite rules include a sounding bell at 11pm and that no personal fires are allowed. The campsite has a restaurant with terrace, a pool bar and an ice cream parlor / takeaway.

It rents out mobile homes in all shapes and sizes and safari tents.

Camping at Kengert Larochette

Another great site in Larochette, with shady or sunnier pitches nicely spaced for some privacy.

There is an indoor soft play area and a sandy outdoor play area, plus a swimming pool (heated of course) and there is a barefoot sensory trail that starts at the site. The site also has a small supermarket and a restaurant / bar with a terrace next to the pool. The MTB Larochette tour passes right next to the campsite. However, this is not a party venue without a disco or evening entertainment program.

You can take a look at the chalets, huts and tents that are available for rent here.

Camping Martbusch Berdorf

More scenery from the Mullerthal, this time closer to the Hohllay Caves, and an ideal location to get to know the Little Switzerland region. You’ll find playgrounds, mini golf, beach volleyball, football and basketball courts, plus access to numerous hiking trails and the Waanterbach climbing area. In the summer months there is an entertainment program for children.

The campsite is part of the Bed & Bike circuit and has a lockable bicycle shed, a bicycle washing station and sells repair kits and bicycle route maps. The campground has a bistro with a terrace, plus a 10 minute walk into town for other amenities. A cozy public lounge has a TV and also a fridge freezer available for use by campers.

It offers a combination of peace and quiet, with family activities, and you can rent pods, lodges or mobile homes.

Located in the Luxembourg Ardennes on a river, this site will make all dreams of wild (ish) camping come true despite its size. It is one of the few campgrounds where personal campfires are allowed.

The restaurant serves breakfast or, if you prefer, you can have a breakfast with pastries delivered. There is an on-site shop and laundry.

Entertainment includes a billiards and games room, playground, inflatable bouncy castle and trampoline, but no pool. Organized activities during the summer months include face painting, a clown, water games, football, table tennis, table football and wine tasting and bingo evenings for the adults.

There are pods, log cabins and safari tents for rent here.

Camping Kohenhof Parc Hosingen

Head north to this natural park for pitches in the midst of outstanding natural beauty on a circular meander along the river (you can swim in the river). You can pitch a tent or park a camper, and the site has safari tents, hikers’ cabins and mobile homes.

There is an on-site restaurant with a terrace and a pool table, plus a reception and a bistro made from shipping containers. The shop sells essential food items (including wine), fishing nets and inflatables.

Children can use the fantastic Aqua NatOur swimming complex with indoor and outdoor pools, while adults enjoy the wellness and fitness center. There is a playground on site and a children’s entertainment program in high season.

Neatly located between Wiltz and Clervaux in the Eislek region, this site is situated on the edge of a river in an enclave in the forest. If you don’t feel like pitching a tent, you can rent Mobile homes for 4-8 people, chalets, eco lodges, trekking cabins, safari tents or even an apartment. It is also open all year round, including winter.

There is no on-site pool, but you can use the Aqua NatOur pools, while the Plymouth Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as craft beers and Luxembourg wines, and of course ice cream.

There is also a covered patio with a fire bowl in the center and picnic tables for barbecuing. It also doubles as a campfire site, and there is another area dedicated to personal campfires near the sports field. The site also has free 4G wifi, so it might be a good site for teenagers.

There is a mini-shop with basic items such as cheese and cold cuts, fresh milk and coffee and tea. Younger children will love the sandpit, playground with trampoline and water playground on either side of the river, as the site is on either side. During the May holidays and the summer holidays, the campsite offers professional children’s entertainment and age-specific activities.

Camping Kaul Wiltz

A pool with a slide and some pretty intrepid safari tents, plus pods and chalets, make this site a popular holiday destination. Two of the wooden chalets have been specially designed for people with reduced mobility.

It’s fairly close to a number of hiking and biking trails (three MTB trails start at the site), and has its own bike rental (including e-bikes) and a bike park to hone your skills. This site is also part of the Bed & Bike circuit and welcomes pets.

There are two children’s playgrounds, including a wooden pirate theme, an indoor playground, tennis and badminton courts, a petanque court, table tennis and a skate park.

The on-site restaurant Bistro Kaul provides livelihoods and in high season there are daily entertainment for all ages.

Camping Fuussekaul Heiderscheid

Just 9 km from Esch-sur-Sre and the beaches of the lake, this is probably the largest campsite in Luxembourg. It has a large number of activities to keep children entertained, plus an entertainment program with treasure hunts and tractor rides.

Facilities include mini golf, a number of playgrounds, a fitness center, a coffee / snack bar with live music in the evenings, a launderette and an indoor playground in bad weather.

There is also a treetop survival course (8 meters high) plus a smaller one for children under 1.50 meters, manned by qualified trainers. Adults can use the fitness lounge where activities such as pilates and spinning classes are organized.

There is a supermarket on site, plus a camping equipment shop. You are not allowed to make a personal campfire and there is a separate naturist area De Renert with a sauna and wellness complex.

You can rent a mobile home (offered with a range of comfort) or a safari tent.

Camping Altschmiede Bollondorf, Germany (currently closed)

Across the Sre border, this huge riverside site is popular with Luxembourg residents, not least because of its waterfront location, two large outdoor pools and some fantastic toboggan runs.

The forge on site dates back to the 16th century and was once part of the Abbey of Echternach. Today it houses the restaurant and campsite / farm which also has its own distillery.

The swimming area is based on a Roman model and uses Bollendorf sandstone. Two stainless steel pools with three water slides and a poolside play area. Access is only available to campers, who can also hire canoes for a trip downstream.

There are also several chalets, but you must bring your own duvets and bed linen.

More campsites

There are numerous campsites throughout the Grand Duchy, so if you want to stay in a particular location, check out the camping.lu website.

