Dodgers vs. Angels – Game Preview – May 8, 2021





Los Angeles Dodgers (17-16, third in NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-17, fifth in AL West) Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 PM EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into play as losers from their last four games. The Angels are 7-8 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has beaten .430, good for second place in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with a .740 slugging percentage, including 17 extra basehits and eight home runs. The Dodgers are on the road from 9-11. The Los Angeles team’s on-base percentage of .335 leads the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with an OBP of .421. The Angels won the last meeting 9-2. Griffin Canning took his third win and David Fletcher was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI’s for Los Angeles. Julio Urias took his first loss to Los Angeles. TOP PERFORMANCE: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 10 homeruns and hits .270. Turner leads the Dodgers with seven home runs and has 22 RBI. LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, surpassed by 13 points Dodgers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.05 ERA INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: ( concussion). Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat.), Tommy Kahnle: (Tommy John surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson : (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

