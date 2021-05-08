Manitou Springs and Flatirons Academy meet for title





The Class 2A Season C Football Championship match takes place when Manitou Springs and Flatirons Academy won their respective semifinal matches and remain alive next week. Flatirons Academy dominated as the Mustangs got away with a thrilling victory involving heroism in the final few minutes of the game. The Mustangs and the Bison play this Friday at 2 p.m. in the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl (4) Manitou Springs 20, (1) Buena Vista 17 BUENA VISTA With about two minutes left Manitou Springs needed some big action. So quarterback Caleb Allen decided to go to the greatest man. Allen sold a fake pump on a fencing pass, then watched Joah Armor speed down the sidelines. Allen’s throw was right on the money and Armor took it in, then pulled away from the defenders who were chasing him. His touchdown gave the Mustangs (6-1 overall) a 20-17 and their first shot at a football title since 1990. “(Offensive Coordinator) Coach (Brandon) DeMatto told me halfway through that I was having a terrible night,” Armor said. “He said I was going to go crazy in the second half and with Caleb throwing the ball it’s hard not to catch him.” Allen and Armor were connected by two touchdown passes at night. Haden Camp got Buena Vista first on the board with a touchdown run in the second quarter. A long score from Isaiah Thomas was called back when the Mustangs were flagged for an illegal block in the back. The next play, Allen found Armor slanted and the Mustangs were on the board, but still trailing 7-6 after a failed 2-point conversion. The Demons (6-1) added a field goal to extend the lead, but the Mustangs got their first lead in the fourth quarter on a two-meter touchdown run from Thomas. Buena Vista scored quickly and took advantage of the Mustangs’ mental error and recovered the ensuing kickoff. The Mustangs escaped trouble as Buena Vista was unable to finish the rest of the clock and missed his shot for a field goal. And then Allen found Armor for an 80-yard stroke, a big game that both players really wanted. “It wasn’t just that I wanted it,” Allen said. “We needed to get that momentum and get more points on the board.” The Demons had one last chance to drive down and even the game or take the lead, but a desperation pass was intercepted by Tate Christian to seal the game for Manitou. The Mustangs advance to the championship game with a winning streak of six games. They fell against Buena Vista in week 1, but retaliated with a thrilling semi-final win. (2) Flatirons Academy 41, (3) Estes Park 6 Flatirons Academy remains unbeaten for the year after beating Estes Park 41-6 to advance to the 2A title game. The two teams had met in Week 1 of Season C and the Bison won the game by just one point. Friday night they were more polished and got a quick lead and stuck to it. This was the first game Flatirons Academy had played since April 17 after they were on the receiving end of Ellicott’s and St. Mary’s forfeiture.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos