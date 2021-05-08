Sports
Sports Roundup: Football, Softball, Basketball, Tennis
The following summaries have been provided by team coaches and / or representatives from some of the Santa Clarita Valley prep sports in recent weeks. The Signal would like to thank everyone who signed up for helping to publicize the achievements of local athletes. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:
Boys Soccer: West Ranch 2, Saugus 2
The West Ranch boys’ soccer team played a 2-2 draw at home with Saugus on Friday. Diego Arreola-Garcia and Daniel Bebekian scored for the Wildcats. West Ranch raised the record to 3-2-3 in the season with two games to go.
Pablo Suarez, parent of West Ranch
Girls Football: West Ranch 1, Saugus 1
The West Ranch girls’ soccer team got a late goal from Olivia Suarez to secure a crucial draw at Saugus. West Ranch remained unbeaten and took first place in the Foothill League with a 6-0-2 record. Saugus remained in second place with a 4-1-3 record.
Saugus scored in the first half on a penalty kick from Alyssa Edwards. West Ranch got the tying run late in the second half when a Saugus defender attempted to clear the ball in front of their own goal and deflected it from Suarez and was diverted to the goal to balance the game.
Pablo Suarez, parent of West Ranch
Girls Soccer: SCCS 5, Palmdale Aerospace 1
The SCCS Lady Cardinals football team went to the Antelope Valley to play their league rival, Palmdale Aerospace, and came back to the Santa Clarita Valley with a 5-1 victory. This brought SCCS to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the league. Avery Babikan put the Lady Cardinals on the board first with a thundering 30-yard free kick that sailed over the Palmdale Aerospace goalkeeper’s head. Briley Phelps played strong with 2 goals and 2 assists. Viviana Soler also added 2 goals to confirm victory. Kylie Webster was quick and aggressive and was instrumental in keeping the Cardinals’ possession of the ball throughout the game.
Amy Boswell, SCCS Team Representative
Softball: Saugus 12, Golden Valley 1
Saugus improved their league record to 3-0 after beating Golden Valley 12-1 on the road Tuesday. Marina Provencio threw a solid game, giving up only 4 hits in 5 innings with 12 strikeouts. McKenna Gibson led the way at the plate and went 3 for 4 with a homerun, double and 3 RBI. Allie Enright also went 3-4 with 2 doubles, 3 runs and an RBI. Others who got multiple hits included Caitlyn Connolly, Hailey Salgado and Shae Sabedra. Jasmin Smith doubled for Golden Valley.
Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant coach
Girls Basketball: Trinity 48, YULA 28
Trinity Classical Academy girls’ varsity basketball defeated YULA Tuesday, 48-28. Lily Caddow scored 30 points. Trinity’s next game is Tuesday at Louisville High School.
Katie Roberts, Trinity girls Basketball coach
Boys Tennis: Valencia 15, Saugus 3
Saugus boys’ tennis started their last week of the Foothill League match against Valencia High School in Valencia on Monday. The Centurions fought, but eventually fell to the Vikings 3-15.
Saugus singles No. 2 Mathew Tolosa beat Valencia’s No. 2 and No. 3. Tolosa had a tight third set against Valencia’s No. 1, but fell 5-7.
In doubles, Saugus defeated the No. 2 team of Brandon Buenaventura and Brandon Schwartz Valencia’s No. 3 team 6-4. This was the only win in the doubles for the centurions.
From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: Valencia is a tough team, but I thought we played well. The singles sets were all very close. We just finished playing.
Bailey Sindle, tennis coach from Saugus
Guys T.ennis: Heart 17, Saugus 1
The last game of the season proved to be difficult for the Centurions, as they fell against Hart, 17-1.
Saugus No. 2 Noah Fituci claimed the only win of the day in the very last set to be played. After being defeated 2-5, Fituci fought back to defeat Heart No. 3 Jack Burns 7-6 (8-6).
From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: Noah has been an aggressive player all season. He never gives up, fights for every point and works on his opponents. He trains so much and it shows. He had two solid matches (before) so it’s challenging to finish with Jack. Noah handled it well and I am extremely proud of him.
Hart sweep Saugus in doubles, 9-0.
Sindle adds: This was a tough last game for us, but the team had fun. I have five seniors this year, all of whom are crucial starters and I’m glad they had the chance to play and just enjoy the season.
Bailey Sindle, tennis coach from Saugus
More sports rounds are coming soon.
