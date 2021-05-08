Zhou Qihao claims the title in the Olympic table tennis simulation in China





Eighth-seeded Zhou Qihao completed a five-day fairytale journey during the Chinese Olympic table tennis simulation, upsetting world No. 1 Fan Zhendong 4-2 and claiming the men’s singles title in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan province on Friday. The women’s single event went as expected, as best-in-class Chen Meng and runner-up Sun Yingsha met in the final before the Chen emerged victorious 4-2. With 122nd place in the world, Zhou, 24, shared the loot with Fan in the first four sets, but ran off with the next two sets, 11-8 and 11-9, to conclude his heroic performance. “I didn’t expect (to win),” said Zhou. “From the group stage to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final, I competed against a lot of excellent players, so I just went all out in every game. I played 120 percent of my level in this competition.” Fan admitted that he had not adapted quickly enough to his opponent’s tactics. “I got the initiative on many occasions, but it didn’t work out. Then I got a little bit reluctant and gave him a lot of room to attack,” said the top seed. Earlier in the semifinals, Zhou defeated Ma Long, the men’s singles champion of the Rio Olympics, after seven complete sets. Ma’s consolation was that he finished the podium with a 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9 victory over Wang Chuqin. “I had better control on crucial points,” said Ma. “We haven’t played a competitive game for almost half a year, and organizing this competition is quite necessary for our preparation for the Olympics.” In women’s singles, Sun saved two set points from Chen and won four consecutive points for 12-10 in the opening set. Chen then adjusted in time and led 2-1 in sets. After getting two set points in the fourth set, Sun called a timeout before holding tight to win 11-9 and tie the score. Chen regrouped from there and took the next two sets, 11-7, 11-3. For Chen, the first four sets were quite intense and extended into the fifth set. “At 7-7, I remained steadfast to win this set and was relieved in the sixth set,” she said. Wang Yidi claimed third place with a 14-12, 11-7, 11-6 win against Zhu Yuling. “I had fewer casual errors and scored many points in long rallies today,” said Wang. The mixed doubles event also came as a surprise, as defensive paddlers Ma Te and Liu Fei had the last laugh, passing Zhou Yu / Chen Xingtong 4-2 in the final. After surprising second seeds Liang Jingkun / Sun Yingsha in the semifinals, Ma and Liu advanced comfortably 7-1 in the sixth set before finishing 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9 , 11-7 victory over Zhou Yu and Chen Xingtong. “We won because we were focused, especially when the opponents were about to come back in the middle of the decisive sixth set,” said Liu. Liang and Sun claimed third place after rolling past Lin Gaoyuan and Zhang Rui 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-2.

