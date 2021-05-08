Guardiola vs Tuchel: the beginning of a wonderful new rivalry

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the Premier League less than three weeks before they face each other in the Champions League final

Pep Guardiola had a warm welcome for Thomas Tuchel when the German was announced as the new Chelsea manager in January.

“He’s a friend of mine,” the Manchester City boss told reporters, “and I’m glad to see him.”

Four months later, Guardiolamay just has a different take on Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has already denied City a chance at a historic quadruple with an FA Cup win at Wembley.

Now, after an impressive win over Real Madrid over the week, Tuchel City’s transformed Chelsea team stands in the way of realizing their Champions League dream in Istanbul later this month.

On Saturday, the two sides will play a dress rehearsal in the Premier League, giving Chelsea a chance to share City’s title crown and lay down a new marker ahead of their end-of-season showdown on May 29.

However, Tuchel has more significant, more immediate concerns. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, just three points ahead of West Ham in fifth.

A defeat at Etihad Stadium would blow the Blues’ hopes of guaranteeing Champions League football next season before traveling to Turkey.

Of course, both managers distance themselves from any suggestion that this weekend’s meeting in Manchester will have any impact on their European meeting.

But in private, they will be looking for every sign of weakness, every possible tactical vulnerability that could be exposed on the biggest stage in club football.

Guardiola and Tuchel naturally have a healthy relationship and mutual respect dates back to their time together in Germany.

There just isn’t the same professional friction that exists between Guardiola and his most prominent recent rivals, Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino, or the outright bitterness created by Guardiola Clasico clashes with Jose Mourinho.

Guardiola and Tuchel have often spoken about football privately, and the pair had a legendary meeting in a Bavarian restaurant to discuss tactics using salt and pepper shakers as players. The story goes that the conversation was so intense that waiters were too scared to interrupt their discussion.

Tuchel faced off against former Bayern boss Guardiola twice during his time at Mainz, losing both matches, and even after moving to Dortmund, the Krumbach native failed to win one of their three head-to-head matches.

Chelsea’s win in the FA Cup semi-final was Tuchel’s first win over a man he cites as one of his biggest influences in football.

That 1-0 win on April 17 perfectly illustrated how far Tuchel had taken Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January.

Indeed, barely three and a half months earlier, Guardiola’s squad had ripped the Blues to shreds during a league game at Stamford Bridge.

Despite preparations being disrupted by a Covid-19 outbreak that closed their training base and quarantined several players missing the clash, City galloped to an emphatic 3-1 win in West London and just three weeks later, Lampard was sacked.

Of course there is an argument that not too much significance should be attached to Chelsea’s cup success against City.

City had played in an emotional and exhausting victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Chelsea had hosted Porto at home 24 hours earlier.

The runaway league-leader also equipped key players by making seven changes, with the FA Cup third on City’s priority list. Tuchel, on the other hand, opted for an almost full line-up.

So Saturday’s game should serve as a better indicator of what to expect from both coaches in Istanbul.

Guardiola will follow the same philosophy that has brought his team to a 13-point lead in the Premier League and the club’s first-ever Champions League final.

So far this season he has resisted the tendency to overthink things in Europe, sticking to a controlled play of possession, a high line of defense and energetic midfielders who switch like the false nine.

At Wembley, Chelsea were defensively resolute and thus able to exacerbate City’s attacking threat, while at the same time proving to be remarkably dangerous at half time thanks to the speed of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

It will not be easy for Guardiola to find a way to tear apart a team that has kept 18 nil in Tuchel’s 24-match reign and conceded just twice in six knockout matches.

Both managers will make tactical tweaks to their side as they try to guess their opponents to get the fewest advantages on the field. The Champions League final will undoubtedly influence their thinking.

Of course, Tuchel wants to get his hands on the trophy for the first time, after coming so close with PSG last season. Guardiola, meanwhile, is poised to join Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane as the only managers to win the European Cupthree times.

But first there is a game to be played in the Etihad, a fascinating precursor to the main event.

They may be friends, but both Guardiola and Tuchel will go all out for the victory on Saturday. A beautiful new rivalry has just begun.