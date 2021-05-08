Sports
Cricket at the Olympics?
Cricket fans all over the world dreamed of the day their favorite sport would be included in the Olympics. Fortunately for them, their dreams came true much faster than they expected.
An Olympic Committee has been formed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a single agenda in mind: to explore in detail how and when cricket can make its debut and remain a part of Olympic events.
The ICC clearly has its eyes on the end game. It has also got the member states involved in the process by evaluating the financial implications and benefits of getting cricket for the Olympics. Fans of the sport can see their dreams come true at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if all goes to plan.
Before cricket makes its debut at the 2028 Olympics, there are many considerations to be made. First, there is the financial commitment from each ICC member that will be used to make up the locations and the game. There is also an issue of scheduling conflicts.
Despite all this, it is still a major boost for the sport to have an Olympic Committee to investigate the possibility of this idea. In 1900, cricket was played in the event where Great Britain beat France. Since then, the game has been conspicuously absent and numerous other games have been seen at the Olympics, much to the disdain of cricket fans.
Support BCCI
The BCCI (the Board of Control for Cricket in India) has supported the recording of the game during the 2028 LA Olympics. However, they have also requested more details about governance from the IOC (International Olympics Committee).
The BCCI is considerably one of the world’s most powerful cricket bodies. However, it approaches this issue with caution and for valid reasons. The board is keen that there is no conflict with the Indian Premier League or their international cricket schedule.
Even then, if all goes according to plan, the BCCI can be proud if their Men in Blue are given the opportunity to represent the country at such a high level.
Significant financial profit?
An additional fan will follow with the reintroduction of cricket to the Olympics. As a result, advertising and broadcasting opportunities and lucrative sponsorship deals will follow. Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and is second only to football. It will be a beautiful sight to experience both sports at the Olympics, and all major franchises, companies and major brands will want to be a part of it.
There is probably a huge spike in it too cricket sites on sports betting 24even if the odds will not change from regular international series. Betting is still expected to have some intense and exciting action as it is a once every four year event. This could also increase tax revenue and the number of viewers.
Finally, cricket also gets the chance to stamp its name on the world map. Once it is an Olympic sport, it is expected that more potential member states will show acceptance for the sport and try to develop it in their respective countries from the ground up.
When it comes to viewers, there will now be a new, untapped fanbase that will not only be available for the games on the Olympics but also for regular tours.
Conclusion
As cricket fans await the decision of whether their favorite sport will be included in the 2028 Olympics, all eyes are on the Olympic Committee formed by the ICC to present their findings. In the meantime, we expect a decision four years before the Olympic Games in 2028.
