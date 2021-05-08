Football and the Father of Mother’s Day | News, sports, jobs

This Mother’s Day will be the 44th Mother’s Day without my mother being physically alive.

I only had 17 Mother’s Day with her, and yet I can’t think about her every now and then. I lost my mother to cancer when I was 17 years old. She had three cancers: breast cancer, lung cancer, and brain cancer. I don’t think there’s a day I still don’t think about her.

She died when she was 36 years old. If your mother is alive, honor her. I’m sure she made mistakes, but she’s still your mom.

In the past year, mothers had taken on a greater role during this COVID-19 pandemic. Some mothers have reportedly given up their jobs to stay at home to care for their children. Some stayed at home and worked while taking care of their children. Many mothers were understandably overwhelmed by the lack of breaks and the intense stress. They, along with all teachers, deserve special honor and appreciation.

We’ve all heard of the “Mothers Day,” I wonder how many have heard of the “Father” from Mother’s Day?

I’m happy to come to a city like Wheeling that has a statue dedicated to Pioneer Women and Mothers on National Road. How many cities can say that? How many knows if there hadn’t been football there might not have been Mother’s Day? I know there are what some call football widows who say they lose their husbands during the football season. I would suggest that the next time you complain about your husband watching football, you remember that it was football that helped bring Mother’s Day to America. I also want to let you know that not just football, but college football played a big part in bringing Mother’s Day to America. I know where I live, and I have a lot of friends who love their college football team, Ohio State, West Virginia University, Penn State, and many others, but it was Notre Dame that played the central role in Mother’s Day in America.

You could think of Mother’s Day as a day of roses and perfume, greeting cards and family get-together, and it should be in every family. But for America’s merchants and marketers, Mother’s Day is a multi-billion dollar bonanza that makes cashiers sing almost as lovingly as it does during the Christmas season.

“When people ask me what to give their mothers for Mother’s Day, I tell them:”Their love and their time, ”said Ted Kaufman, who was once the chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. But, he admits, the day means a lot of money for US retailers. Kaufman went on to say that his study found that about 95% of all American families celebrate Mother’s Day. It is also interesting to note that Mother’s Day in New York is traditionally considered to be the highest traffic day of the year. I think everyone comes to town to pick up Mom and take her out to dinner and put on a show.

It is said that a London editor once compiled a list of people who taught Winston Churchill. The list was shown to Mr. Churchill and he returned it with the following comment: “You have not mentioned the greatest of my teachers – my mother.”

Each mother is a teacher to her family for better or for worse, leaving a deeper impression on her children than most other teachers. Someone has said that when the devil robs a man, the last thing he takes from him is what he learned on his mother’s knee.

All mothers need our prayer and support. The world sometimes does great damage when a mother’s love is thwarted, misguided, or denied in a young life, when another woman or mother does not enter that life. When you give birth to a child, you are not yet a mother. On the other hand, the fulfillment of her love is rooted in a motivation that produces a man or woman at his best. God’s word said she would be one “Help measure.” Some see that as a defeat; I think it is one “Price up.” The car is nice but without the “Help meet” of the engine, it cannot fulfill its purpose. We live in a time when we have all declared our independence from each other, and we don’t need anyone is the spirit of the day. I know it’s bad english, but ‘Isn’t it nice to know someone loves you just because you’re normal? Honey, that helps! “

It was no coincidence or coincidence that Walter Scott’s mother was a great lover of poetry; or that Byron’s mother was a proud woman, bad-tempered and violent; or that Nero’s mother was a murderess; or that Napoleon’s mother was a woman of wonderful energy; or that Patrick Henry’s mother was a distinguished talker; or that Lord Bacon’s mother was notable for her superior mental abilities; or whether John Wesley’s mother had executive abilities; or that George Washington’s mother was pious, pure, true, and of the most exalted character. More is involved than mere coincidence. A mother’s decisions in her life affect the flow of her children’s lives. Some decisions have to be made with the understanding: How will this affect the next generation?

Any woman who responds to this responsibility is a great light; any woman who neglects it casts a dark shadow – one that can be overcome, but why cast any more shadows in a child’s life? No matter how beautiful the house is built, how well painted and beautifully decorated, or how well lit, don’t fool yourself, it’s that woman, that mother, that’s the real light, the beauty and the heart of that house.

There is no man, no matter how stupid he is, who cannot reach his potential, no matter how small, if he has the right woman in his life. There is no man who can be defeated in his courage when his wife is cheerful and grateful. Yes, mothers can be the breath of a happy life. Someone said, “Happy wife, happy life!” Without a mother’s love, the house sometimes feels like it has no heartbeat. Mothers take good care of your gift, you help guide the fate of your child, your country and your world!

Mother’s Day’s father is Frank Earl Hering. By a decision of Congress in 1930, Hering was recognized as the “father” from Mother’s Day! It was something he suggested in a speech that spoke about his mother, Mary Elizabeth Neuer, where he was recognized as the first paid football coach and captain of Notre Dame in 1897. The speech was on February 7, 1904 (around Super Bowl time). at an English Opera House in Indianapolis. On May 8, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a joint Congressional resolution recognizing the national Mother’s Day. Frank Hering died in South Bend, Indiana in 1943. So when you open your Mother’s Day card, gifts and flowers, always remember that if it wasn’t about football, you might not have gotten anything! Happy mothersday!

Reverend Darrell Cummings is a pastor of Bethlehem Temple, Wheeling and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly, Weirton. He writes a monthly column.