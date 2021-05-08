Yankees Giancarlo Stanton is running more efficiently and it could be key to keeping him healthy

NEW YORK NASA output speeds? Cool. Does that run home grinning when they clear the wall? Neat, and they make for addictive TikTok highlights, but they’re nothing new to Giancarlo Stanton.

What’s new is how he runs.

He’s moving a lot smoother than he ever has, manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Friday’s 11-4 loss to Nationals at Yankee Stadium.

There is a reason for this.

And it may be more important to the chances of the Yankees World Series than anything else that has done this off-season. Because it might be what keeps him on the field.

It’s all about trying to be healthy for as long as possible, said trainer Joe Ferrer.

So far so good.

After playing just 41 regular season games in 2019 and 2020, Stanton has played in 28 of the 31 Yankees games this season. He was Boones most reliable and most terrifying hitter, with an otherwise disappointing offense with a team-best nine home runs while hitting .301 with 23 RBI.

Stanton is largely due to his health. About this time last year, Stanton was recovering from a calf strain that kept him off most of the spring workout. The injury came after a burst of muscle tension that devastated his 2019 campaign.

Perhaps the problem had always been simple.

If you’re a big, strong athlete like Giancarlo and you’re going to be sprinting and you don’t have the best running mechanics, all that power can go against you, said Ferrer, who worked with Stanton at Team Sosa Baseball’s new facility in Hialeah, Florida. . run by Ricardo Sosa, a former minor leaguer who helped Stanton train for five years.

What happens, Ferrer continued, is that you are so strong that your body cannot handle that force. That’s when the hamstring pulling happens. That’s when calf strains happen. That’s when hip flexor stresses happen. That’s when all kinds of bad things happen.

With that in mind, Stanton and Ferrer got to work on the 31-year-old pass.

Now close your eyes. Think about how you sprint.

As you start to gain speed, you may lean forward a little, with your legs pushing you from behind. If you shoot at full power, you will be more upright, with your feet under you. And when you slow down, your feet end up in front of your torso, as if you were braking in a car.

Ferrer said Stantons’ problem was that when he accelerated to a full sprint, his feet would be in front of his center of mass or in front of his body. His upper body and lower body were out of harmony. That can cause problems in its lower half.

But with a corrected pass, Ferrer said, Stanton protects himself. He won’t put in that much effort when he’s running.

Now, the trainer said, you can cross to second base. The ball that you have to jump for at full speed in the outfield because you ran badly, now you can cruise to that ball at 80% instead of 100%. We save our bodies.

Boone noted it too.

He’s done a really good job of finding that speed to play on, the manager said.

Stanton’s work included direct speed training one or two days a week and then a few more days a week devoted to footwork, agility, and change of direction. It was a bit new for Stanton, who put more emphasis on heavy lifting in previous winters.

If you’re on the bases, Ferrer said, you could maybe shake a few steps and then take off, and then around the bases and make hard runs and you might have to slow down to see where a ball is and if you can get through. to go .

He’s just gotten a lot more efficient and has a better understanding of what to do when he’s running and over time it will keep him healthy, I think, or reduce the chances of him getting hurt.

And if it helps Stanton stay healthy, it could change everything for the Yankees.

Brendan Kuty can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.