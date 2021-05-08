Hardik Pandya left Team India’s Test cricket fold as the inability to bowl continues





As part of the rarest group among India’s vast pool of cricket talent, Hardik Pandya’s recent dislike of the Test fold has cast doubt on his future in the whites. But recovering fully from a back injury he sustained in October 2019, Pandya’s road to recovery was not an easy one. The back injury has kept the fast bowling all-rounder’s right arm from rolling his arms with the ball, despite making his comeback in the national fold. On Friday, when the BCCI announced the roster for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand and the subsequent tour of England, Hardik Pandya’s ommission was amusing for some, but not unexpected. The Baroda lad hasn’t bowled since his return, and even in the recently suspended IPL, the all-rounder had a shot with the ball in just one game, limiting the stress on his way to recovery. Now Pandya’s disgust has cast a shadow on his return to the Test fold, while his bowling skills remain handicapped. According to PTI sources in BCCI, Hardik Pandya is still unable to bowl, which fueled the decision to keep him out of Team India’s flight to England. The source said BCCI’s experiment to keep the all-rounder during the recent Test Series against England ‘had failed miserably’ and added that Pandya ‘is not eligible for Test cricket from now on’, a bold claim to the future of the star cricketer in the game’s longest format. Fittingly, the inclusion of Hardik Pandya in the squad would have boosted India’s strength had he been able to bowl. Pandya’s fast-medium bowling skills would have been considerably useful in England’s lush green and dense fields. Hardik Pandya had suffered a back injury in the last T20 against South Africa on September 22, 2019. He had traveled to the UK after his injury and had surgery. At the time, the BCCI had said that the operation was being carried out for the ‘long-term benefits’. Aakash Chopra makes a bold claim After Hardik Pandya’s dislike of the jumbo squad, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has figured out that the Baroda all-rounder might not be part of the Test squad for long. Chopra said on his YouTube channel: “One thing is for sure if he’s not there in the WTC final it’s fine, but if his name isn’t there even for the five Tests against England, it’s clear that Hardik Pandya may not have appeared in Test cricket for quite some time. “We all thought Hardik Pandya’s name will definitely be there. Obviously, if he has to play Test cricket anywhere, England, South Africa and Australia are the places where you need Hardik Pandya, the mediumpacer. Bowling. Captain also once said back that they manage his workload so we can keep him safe from Test cricket, “Chopra said. BCCI announces WTC team The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-man squad on Friday for the upcoming World Test Championship and India tour of England. Team Indias’ first stop will be in Southampton, where they will play against New Zealand to decide the first champion of the test format. After their 3-1 victory against England at home, India finished No. 1 with 72.2 percentage points to secure a place in the final. Full selection India for WTC & England Tour: Indian Player: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, ma’am. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to eligibility), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to eligibility). Keep up to date with the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match comments, reports, analysis, stats, polls, previews and more, you’ll find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.







