Hilmars Van Guilder signs with Friends University football





Hilmar High School senior Trace Van Guilder fulfilled a childhood dream Friday afternoon when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Friends University in Kansas. It feels great, said Van Guilder. It’s a dream come true. Van Guilders’ family, coaches and friends gathered in the Hilmar gymnasium to celebrate the momentous occasion, which the defensive star said was scored first by him in sixth grade. He fell in love with football while playing the sport as a child and never looked back, working hard for hours both on the field and in the classroom to receive a scholarship from Friends University for athletics and academics. Hilmar head coach Frank Marques taught Van Guilders ASB and leadership courses on the field alongside him, saying the linebacker has a motor that won’t stop. When the pandemic put soccer practice and games on hold, Van Guilder brought weights from campus back to his home to make sure he wouldn’t miss a workout. It’s that dedication, Marques said, that earned Van Guilder multiple offers, not only from Friends University, but from other schools in Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, just to name a few. He’s worked super hard and has a great work ethic, so it’s really worth seeing all of his hard work pay off, Marques said. He’s just that special kid who fits in with working hard in and out of class. Van Guilder was recruited to play as a fullback for Friends University, although he shone in the defense during his time at Hilmar High. He led his team last season in tackles (37), sacks (4.5) and forced fumbles (2). Despite his team playing in the highly competitive Central California Conference this year due to the pandemic, Van Guilder held out against schools three times the size of Hilmar and was a First Team All-League selection after leading the conference in pockets and rankings. No. 2 in tackles. Across the section, Van Guilder was number 7 in bags. Van Guilder had nine carries in the shortened five-game seasons, but plans to team up with teammate Cole Bailey over the summer and run back to work on his run game. Marques predicts that regardless of the roster situation in Kansas, Friends University will find a place for Van Guilder. It certainly fits the team somewhere, Marques said. He is such a good athlete that he is going to play somewhere. Van Guilder was still unsure about where he would go to college last fall, but eventually chose Friends University after visiting campus and falling in love. Despite the stressful time before that, it all worked out when he orally joined NAIA Division II University in January. I look forward to the new experience, I just left California to have fun and play soccer, said Van Guilder. I feel like it’s going to be great. I can not wait.

