Ravinder Pal, 1980 Moscow Olympics, big hockey, dies after Covid-19 fight





Bas yehi apradh main harbaar karta hoon, aadmi hoon aadmi se pyaar karta hoon (I make this mistake all the time, I am human and I love people) – this Mukesh song from Hindi movie Pehchan was former Indian hockey player Ravinder Pal Singhs favorite. Singh, who played as a center-back in the triumphant Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, died in a hospital here on Saturday after a fight with Covid-19. He was 61. Weeks before the second wave of Covid-19 infections swept India, Singh, one of three from Uttar Pradesh to play in that gold-winning squad – attackers Zafar Iqbal and Mohammad Shahid were the others – sang this song at an ice hockey rally. stalwarts at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. This number means a lot to me because I always think we should be helpful to each other; it keeps reminding me of that, Singh said at the time. After contracting the virus on April 24, Singh was admitted to a hospital on the outskirts of the city before being transferred to another in Lucknow. Singh showed signs of recovery and was even transferred to the non-Covid ward on Thursday after a negative test. But his condition started to deteriorate Friday afternoon and he was put on a ventilator. He died Saturday morning. I’ve never seen such a great centerpiece in my life. Always helpful to any athlete in Lucknow; a quick mover with the hockey stick in the field, said Syed Ali, a member of the gold-winning Indian hockey team at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. A down to earth man but aggressive on the hockey field. He was unmatched in his qualities, we never lost a match in Lucknow when he was on our team, said Ali, who leads the KD Singh Babu Hockey Society. Rajneesh Mishra, the former hockey skipper and drag flicker from India, remembers his time at the gym in Lucknow when he saw seniors including Ravinder Pal play. I was stranded once and had to rush to the gym to play an important game. Suddenly I found Pal sir ready to give me a ride on his scooter. I couldn’t believe such a great player of his time was ready to help a youngster, Mishra said on Saturday. Singh was also a good football player. After retirement, he often came to play at KD Singh Stadium. He (Pal) used to dribble football like hockey. Taking the ball away from him was tricky even for regular footballers, Mishra said. Former India captain and UPs sports director, RP Singh: He was a great player. Many of us grew up watching him play. His contribution to UP hockey is enormous. Born in Sitapur, Ravinder Pal Singh also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics – the Zafar Iqbal-led team finished fifth. He was single and voluntarily retired from the State Bank of India. Singh rose to prominence in the World Junior Championships in 1979 and went on to play in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong (1983), World Cup in Mumbai in 1982 and Asia Cup in Karachi. . Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted his condolences: I am deeply saddened to hear that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the fight against Covid19. With his death, India loses a gold member of the hockey team that won gold at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. His contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered. To Shanti. Singh was cremated in Lucknows Bhainsakund cremation site with sportsmen and officials saying goodbye to their hero.

