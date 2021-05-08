Close matches abound as the Goulburn table tennis season continues | Goulburn message





sports, local sports, The eighth and ninth rounds of the A Grade Table Tennis Teams competition were recently played at the John Lees Center. In round eight, Chintan Trivedi’s Panthers defeated Rod Blake’s Eels 6-5, with the two involved in a five-set thriller that saw Trivedi win over an incredibly determined Blake. Mark Soley’s 88’s continued their winning streak with an elaborate 7-4 win over Jack Gray’s Rhinos. In this match, Lachlan Bill played well to beat Leon Jensen in five sets and Robert McIntosh in three sets. The last game was eliminated by Michael Turner’s Rabbitohs 6-5 over Richie Jiang’s Eagles. Two five-setters saw Bagas Ariza beat Gerard Gray 12-10 in the fifth set and Sam Dunn defeated his brother Matt. In B Grade, the Dockers defeated the Sharks 6-3 while John Green defeated Bill Smith in straight sets. The Jet Setters won by a similar margin to the Demons, with Sam Plumb beating Elisa Chung in five sets. The Pies knocked out the Doggies 7-4 with three entertaining five-setters who saw Qiana Betts beat Tony McWhirter. Leo Li defeated Kev Fitzgerald 12-10 in the fifth and Dave Howlett retaliated for his team by beating Leo 11-9 in the deciding set. In the final game, the Storm rained down on the Dragon’s parade 8-3, with Peter Trama and Dave Manning both posting tight five-set victories over substitute Nicola Fraser. In Round 9 of the A Grade Teams competition, Mark Soley’s 88s lost their first game of the season. They went 6-5 to Michael Turner’s Rabbitohs, while Bagas Ariza Lachlan outlived Bill in five sets. Rod Blake’s Eels cut the wings of Richie Jiang’s Eagles 7-4, with Simon Jiang taking impressive victories over Isaac Mavrolelfterou in five and Gerard Gray in straight sets. The last game went to Jack Gray’s Rhinos 7-4 over James Turner’s Bulldogs. The match saw two nail-biting five-setters as Gray passed Turner and came from behind in the fight of super veterans Robert McIntosh to defeat John Lees. Round 9 in B Grade saw the Storm launder the Dickers 11-0. The best result was that Peter Trama beat Madison Turner in five. The Sharks knocked the Jet Setters to the ground 7-4, as Tommy Hailston beat Simon McDonald in five sets and Bill Smith in three. Smith later picked up Nicola Fraser in five tough sets. The Doggies put out the Dragon’s fire 6-5 with two five-setters going to Dave Howlett over Dave Manning and Tony McWhirter to Jacinta Bill. The final game of Class B went to the Pies over the Demons 6-5 with thrilling five-setters eliminated by Elisa Chung over Phil Fraser and Tommy Hailston over Anne McGrourke. Players are reminded that the center plays every Wednesday morning between 10am and 12pm. Everyone is welcome, from beginners to advanced. Exercise and social play are also held every Thursday and Friday night at the John Lees Center from 7pm. The center is located on Sportsway at Finlay Road. Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers important news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up to date with all the local news: sign up here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/8cbb59e4-4278-4405-8728-5608c2df41c9.jpg/r3_112_1005_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







