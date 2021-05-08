Louisville Field Hockey Falls to Michigan in the national semifinal

(Photo via Louisville Athletics)

Press release from the University of Louisville:

RALEIGH, NC – The University of Louisville’s third-place hockey team lost 2-1 to No. 2 Michigan in a shootout with a sudden NCAA semi-final win on Friday night at Karen Shelton Stadium in North Carolina .

The Cardinals close the season with an overall record of 14-6 after the first NCAA semifinal in program history.

“Making a Final Four is something our players have always dreamed of and that’s what we’ve been working towards for years, so I’m really proud to have gotten to this point,” said UofL head coach Justine Sowry. “We came across a formidable line-up in Michigan, and we knew it was going to be difficult. So I congratulate them, they have been well coached, they are amazing from head to toe. I am so incredibly proud of our student athletes and what they have been through this season. They’ve been through a lot and it’s been a long season – two seasons – and we’ve just stayed together as a unit, as a team, as a coaching staff and we’re just really proud. Very disappointed, heartbreaking to lose such a match, but we have achieved a lot. “

In the game, Louisville had an 8-7 lead in shots and an 8-4 lead in corners. Second-year Emilia Kaczmarczyk’s goal with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter brought the score to 1-1, putting the game in overtime. The teams fought through two overtime before moving on to a shootout – the first in an NCAA semifinal since 2017. Louisville goalkeeper Sam Minrath ended the game with four saves.

“It was a very exciting and a lot of fun game for us,” said UofL senior defender and team co-captain Meghan Schneider. “Michigan is a great opponent and we were ready to play a great game against them, and they came right back with it. It was a great game, great fun and I’m glad we were a part of it.”

The teams played through a scoreless first half with a penalty corner each and Louisville has a 1-0 lead in shots.

Michigan (15-2) struck in the fifth minute of the third quarter when Anouk Veen converted on the second penalty corner of the Wolverines and gave her team a 1-0 lead.

Louisville gained momentum in the fourth quarter and received six penalty corners in the frame. With 3:57 to go in regulation, Sowry lifted Louisville goalkeeper Sam Minrath in favor of an additional fielder and the move paid off in the final minutes of the game.

With 1:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals earned their sixth corner of the fourth quarter. Alli Bitting started the corner and Meghan Schneider stopped Mercedes Pastor who slid a pass to Minna Tremonti to make Kaczmarczyk’s shot into the right corner of the cage with 1:18 left on the clock. The fourth goal of the sophomore of the season brought the score equal to 1-1 with 1:18 left in the game.

The match was level at 1-1 throughout the rest of the regulations, and the teams entered the first of two victory periods with sudden wins, with the field of entry reduced to seven players each.

Louisville was able to register one shot in the first extra frame, but Tremonti’s attempt went wide and the game went into a second extra time. Michigan went on the offensive in the second OT, but the Louisville defense held up a few corners from Wolverine with Minrath picking up three saves.

The contest took part in a best-of-five shootout with Meghan Schneider, Charlie van Oirschot and Mercedes Pastor who converted from their efforts. Michigan also completed three tries and Minrath foiled a few Wolverine tries, sending the game to a sudden victory round. The Wolverines won 1-0 on Sunday on their first attempt to advance to the national championship game to take on the top of North Carolina.

Louisville’s NCAA Tournament Run concluded a historic season in which the Cardinals hit countless milestones. In the fall, the Cards won the ACC regular season title and earned the top seed in the conference tournament after producing a 5-1 record, including a win over two-time defending champions North Carolina, scoring the Tar Heels NCAA Best 47 . game win streak. Louisville placed second to UNC in the fall ACC tournament.

With the NCAA Championship moved to spring due to COVID-19 precautions, the season was set to continue in an unprecedented fashion. Louisville made the highest ranking in program history at No. 2, despite the loss of three seniors who opted out of the spring campaign. The Cardinals earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, marking the second consecutive season as a national seed. Louisville defeated No. 6 UConn in the quarter-finals to advance to the first NCAA semifinal.

Looking back on the season, Schneider said, "Our program has been building momentum for years and I think it will continue to grow and we will continue to find success. Reaching the Final Four for the first time was something that was just so incredible for us. especially this year with all the things we were struggling with, that everyone around the world is struggling with. It's just a great positive ending to this year getting to the Final Four. We have a really nice video of our alumni showing us all good luck, so that was really amazing that we also got to experience – feeling the support of the people in the community who went before us. "

