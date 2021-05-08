Kiwi cricketers fleeing Covid-19 arrive home from India on a private jet

A group of Kiwi cricketers and coaches fleeing Covid-ravaged India arrived in Auckland on a private jet on Saturday evening.

The cricketers who landed at Auckland airport just after 8 p.m. on Saturday left India after the Indian Premier League was suspended.

In the past week, the country has experienced an average of nearly 400,000 cases per day, while 238,000 people in India have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The group of cricketers traveled on a Bombardier Global Express private jet via Tokyo, in the first of two charter flights repatriating players. Upon arrival, they fell into controlled isolation and a second flight was expected to leave India on Saturday evening.

The first-flight cricketers were Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn, with coaches and former players James Pamment and Shane Bond, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, director of cricket operations Mike Hesson.

Coach and former express paceman Shane Bond returns to Auckland.

Lockie Ferguson, Brendon McCullum, commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, referee Chris Gaffaney and coaches and former players Stephen Fleming and Kyle Mills are expected on board the second flight.

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert, who tested positive for Covid-19, remains in India awaiting transfer to a private hospital in Chennai, the same facility where former Australian player Michael Hussey is being treated after testing positive earlier this week.

Bowler Trent Boult stares at the camera shortly after landing.

New Zealand UK-bound test contingent, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommy Simsek, have been transferred to the Maldives, rather than staying in New Delhi as originally planned, before traveling to England, NZ Cricket said in a statement. statement .

The decision to transfer the players to the island nation came in light of the advice that their entry into the UK, initially thought to be around May 11, would likely be delayed for another week.

The chartered Bombardier Global Express twin jet at Auckland Airport on Saturday evening.

NZ Cricket said Seifert was experiencing moderate symptoms.

After undergoing treatment and a period of isolation and testing negative for Covid-19, he will be returned to New Zealand, where he will spend two weeks in a managed isolation facility.

NSW QUARANTINE FREE BUBBLE TO RESUME SUNDAY EVENING

Meanwhile, other travelers in Australia have to wait another day for quarantine-free flights between New South Wales and New Zealand to resume on Sunday at 11:59 PM.

Covid-19 Secretary of Response Chris Hipkins says the end of the Trans Tasman bubble’s break with Sydney will be subject to the fact that there are no more significant issues in the ditch.

Flights could resume on Sunday from 11:59 p.m., he said.

One of the cricket players walks up the asphalt to a waiting bus.

The end of the intermission corresponds to the lifting of the restrictions in New South Wales on Monday at 12:01 pm.

Health officials met Saturday to conduct a new assessment of the risk of recent Covid-19 community cases in Sydney, Hipkins said.

The risk to public health in New Zealand has been found to remain low, Hipkins said.

The resumption of flights at the stroke of midnight on Sunday is subject to the fact that there are no significant developments in New South Wales.

Mumbai Indians fielding coach and former Auckland domestic cricketer James Pamment lands the plane.

Anyone in Australia at any of the sites of interest at the times indicated was asked to follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation. They are not allowed to travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being at the location, Hipkins said.

The locations are available on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Allround Jimmy Neesham carries his suitcase down the stairs.

As before, anyone arriving in New Zealand who was in an interesting location at the specified time should immediately isolate themselves and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

Direct flights from New South Wales were halted at 11:59 PM on Thursday as Australian health officials investigated two Covid-19 cases in Sydney. There have been no further community matters.

Hipkins said health officials are reassured that the two Sydney community cases were limited and there was no evidence of widespread, undiscovered community transmission.

Players descend on the tarmac to a waiting bus, which takes them to the international terminal. They will spend 14 days in managed isolation.

People who are or have recently been to Sydney will be subject to some additional public health measures.

A Section 70 Notice is issued under the Health Act with different requirements for any person in New Zealand who has visited a known location of interest or a location identified later.

With the notice, a health officer can require people to be tested and isolated until they receive their results. According to information on the Ministry of Health website, those affected may also be visited at home or at work by public health officials.

The cricketers are waiting for the tarmac.

Previously, a Kiwi identified as a contact in a Covid-19 community case in Sydney yielded a negative result.

The person was transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch on Friday.

The cricket players boarded a bus that took them to the international terminal.

They attended an interesting site at the same time as one of two positive cases recently identified in the Australian city. The patients were a man in his fifties and his wife.

The discovery of the cases on Wednesday resulted in a 48-hour interruption of travel between Sydney and New Zealand without quarantine.