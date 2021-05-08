Women’s tennis season ends at first round of NCAA Championship





Berkeley, California: The San Jose state women’s tennis team concluded the 2021 season on Friday in the first round of the NCAA championships when the Spartans fell 4-0 against California at the Hellman Tennis Complex in Berkeley. The Spartans fought for more than two hours with the 13th-ranked Golden Bears. Cal won the doubles, winning at # 2 and # 3. In singles, Irena Muradyan won her first set, 6-0, to # 3 singles and was 6-6 and headed to a tiebreaker when the game was called. Alba Pedrero Galindo. Placeholder image lost the first set, 6-3, but was leading 6-5 in the second set when the game ended. Jovana Babic still played and was left at # 6 when Cal won the game (7-6 (3), 1-0). The three Spartan pairs lost in straight sets. Raquel Villan Pereira lost 6-2, 6-1; Rosalina Youseva 6-2, 6-1; and Lara Marco Mas 6-1, 6-3. Hear from the head coach Chad Skorupka about his team’s effort against Cal and the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/rbWRq0ocJT SJSU Women’s Tennis (@SanJoseStTennis) May 7, 2021 San José State closes the season with a 15-2 overall record, 8-1 Mountain West marker, a Mountain West championship, and one of the best winning percentages in school history. Results of tennis matches

San Jose State vs California

05/07/2021 in Berkeley, Calif.

(Hellman Tennis Complex) # 13 California 4, San Jose State 0 Singles competition

1. Julia Rosenqvist (CAL) vs. PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba (SJSU) 6-3, 5-6, unfinished

2. Valentina Ivanov (CAL) defeats. YOUSEVA, Rosalina (SJSU) 6-2, 6-1

3. Jada Bui (CAL) vs. MURADYAN, Irena (SJSU) 0-6, 6-6, unfinished

4. Hanna Viler Moeller (CAL) beats. MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) 6-1, 6-3

5. Anna Bright (CAL) def. VILLAN PEREIRA, Raquel (SJSU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Cami Brown (CAL) vs. BABIC, Jovana (SJSU) 7-6 (7-3), 1-0, unfinished Doubles competition 1. Julia Rosenqvist / Valentina Ivanov (CAL) vs. PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba / MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) 5-3, unfinished

2. Anna Bright / Hanna Viler Moeller (CAL) beats. CULIBRK, Tamara / MURADYAN, Irena (SJSU) 6-0

3. Jada Bui / Erin Richardson (CAL) defeats. VILLAN PEREIRA, Raquel / YOUSEVA, Rozalina (SJSU) 6-3 Match Notes:

State of San Jose 15-2

California 18-6; National ranking # 13

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,2,4)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos