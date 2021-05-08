Former Indian hockey players MK Kaushik, Ravinder Pal Singh die as a result of Covid-19





MK Kaushik, a key member of India’s last Olympic gold-winning team and later a successful national side coach, died Saturday as a result of Covid-19. Tragically, his 1980 teammate Ravinder Pal Singh also died of the same causes on Saturday. Kaushik, 66, tested positive on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home in New Delhi. Kaushik had coached both the senior men’s and women’s teams of India. Under his coaching, the men’s team won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, while the women’s team won bronze at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He is survived by his son and wife. “He was on a ventilator this morning, but just died,” his son Ehsan told PTI. Kaushik had first developed symptoms last month, but the RTPCR and RAT tests were negative. It was only after undergoing a chest CT scan on April 24 that he was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was hospitalized. Since then, his condition has been between, neither stable nor severe. His oxygen level has dropped dramatically at night in recent days. Kaushik’s wife was also treated at the same hospital after contracting the virus, but she made a good recovery. He received the Arjuna Award in 1998 and the Dronacharya Award in 2002. Hockey India regrets the loss of Mr MK Kaushik, gold medal winner and former coach of the Indian hockey team. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/CQxcTdry3D – Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 8, 2021 Singh, 60, died in Lucknow on Saturday morning. He was admitted to Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the virus. According to family sources, he had recovered from the virus and was transferred to a non-COVID unit on Thursday after a negative test. But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday, and he was put on a ventilator. Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, did not get married and is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav. Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and voluntarily retired from the State Bank of India after retiring from hockey. Born in Sitapur on September 6, 1960, Singh excelled as a centerpiece from 1979 to 1984. In addition to two Olympics, Singh also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the double Olympian’s death. “I am deeply saddened to hear that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the fight against Covid19. With his passing, India loses a gold member of the hockey team that won gold at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. His contribution to Indian sport will always endure. to be remembered, “he tweeted. I am deeply sad to hear that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji lost the fight against Covid19. With his death, India loses a gold member of the hockey team that won gold at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. His contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered. To Shanti pic.twitter.com/rCE1pcaIgx –Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021 Hockey India also mourned Singh’s untimely demise. Hockey India offers its deepest condolences to the family of Ravinder Pal Singh. Ravinder has made a tremendous contribution to Indian hockey and his achievements will always be remembered. May Ravinder’s family and friends have the strength to get through this difficult time HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said.







