Texas beats TCU in the opener to the main Big 12 series





With Texasvisiting TCU on Friday night, a graduate transfer and two freshmen made their first impressions count. Graduate transfer Mike Antico played the lead in offense and defense and freshman relievers Tanner Witt and Aaron Nixons shackled the door for a TCU comeback in a 5-4 win for Texas at Lupton Stadium. With the win, Texas took first place in the Big 12 rankings within a TCU game. No. 3 TCU (33-11, 15-4 Big 12) and No. 6 Texas (37-11, 14-5) resume their three-game series Saturday at 2:00 PM. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas and TCU had not played since 2019. So when UT coach David Pierce turned in his line-up card on Friday evening, seven of his starters met the Horned Frogs for the first time. One of the newcomers to this rivalry was Antico, who has spent the past four years in St. John’s. On Friday, Antico was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. He hit the lead homerun in the eighth inning. As Texas led 4-3 with two outs in the sixth inning, Antico also made a diving catch into centerfield that probably prevented TCU from scoring. On Friday, Texas in Fort Worth got a quality start from ace-pitcher Ty Madden. When Madden was drawn after the sixth inning, Texas turned the game over to three freshman relievers. Freshman Lucas Gordon was tagged with the tying run and failed to score an out in the seventh inning. However, Witt stranded runners in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth frame. Texas got stuck at Witt in the ninth inning, but TCU got its first two runners on board and forced a pitching change. Nixon, a freshman for McAllen, struckout the first two batters he faced. Gray Rodgers, the sixth batter in the TCU-line-up, then flew to left field with runners on second and third base. Friday’s rescue was the seventh of Nixon’s season. Witt improved his record to 3-0.

