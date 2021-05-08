



One day with periodic showers at Old Trafford, Glamorgan kicked their way to three batters against Lancashire, despite the best efforts of Jimmy Anderson. The partnership of the day came between Dan Douthwaite and Callum Taylor, who were both past 50 when they hit 81 for the seventh wicket. Douthwaite was dashing and brave, Taylor, patiently defensive, against Anderson, with the new and old ball, and the tweaking and twisting Liam Livingstone and Matt Parkinson. There were three wickets each for Anderson, bowling on a cherry pit, and Saqib Mahmood, who previously limped off the field with an ankle problem. Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies then fiddled with 22 in 18 overs in the sun that contradicted Saturday’s cataclysmic weather forecast. Essex and Nottinghamshire continued to put on each other in their rapidly advancing game at Trent Bridge. Alastair Cook had time to smash six boundaries in his 35s before becoming Lyndon James’ first man. But with his dismissal, hopes of hitting the game faded as Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence followed cheaply, although Nick Browne was unbeaten at 60 at the end, trailing 95. Steven Mullaney dominated the morning and made 117 when Notts advanced to 323; with Zimbabwe-born in the Netherlands, Shane Snater playing seven for 98. Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson continued to weave their hypnotic spell Sussex, whose second innings, like their first, threatened to stumble until Stiaan van Zyl breathed calmly with 71 not out. Northamptonshire had previously stated on 441 when Saif Zaib soared into his first-class century, Adam Rossington fell to 97, and Berg and Tom Taylor indulged in some late-order swell. Somerset added a lot to the second day when their tail bounced and hit, led by Craig Overton’s 74 and night watchman Jack Leach’s 34. Keith Barker took four for 67. Overton then thundered in with the ball and took three for 24 as Hampshire limped to 92 for three, still 165 behind. Michael Burgess was the last man out Warwickshire after a first class hundred for the club moved their first innings to 343. WorcestershireThe answer was dominated by the ever-reliable Jake Libby, who earned 74 until Olly Stone tricked him, and an undefeated fifty by Jack Haynes. Gloucestershires man of the moment, James Bracey, jumped to a nice 74 at Lords, and in front of an audience on Sky TV. Ryan Higgins and Ian Cockbain then helped push Gloucester to a 63-run lead in the first innings, Middlesex time to collapse to 26 to three for stumps. Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns both went unbeaten for half a century when the spring air filled Surreys batting sails much as it had Leicestershires. By mid-afternoon, Amar Virdi of Grace Road finished with six for 171 and Leicestershire 496, after a first-class century for Harry Swindells. Joe Root shot Matthew Quinn in Ollie Robinson’s gloves after a seductive 41 ash Yorkshire chased Knowss 305. Gary Ballance made an unbeaten 91 in polka-time, followed by Harry Brook’s 59. Previously, Miguel Cummins had brought Kent past 300, with two fours and two sixes.

