The Daily Nole – May 7-8, 2021: Women’s FSU tennis progress with Alabama state win





We missed yesterday, but we are back on it today. Check out our daily summary as you prepare for an eventful Mother's Day weekend. Editorial Florida state women's tennis opened the NCAA tournament on Friday and had no issues with the state of Alabama. The No. 7 nationally seeded Seminoles easily advanced to the round of 32 with a 4-0 win. After winning the doubles, FSU's Victoria Allen, Petra Hule and Andrea Garcia all won in straight sets to seal the deal. FSU did not lose any set in the dual and did not allow the Hornets to win more than four games in a set. With the win, FSU improves to 17-5. The Seminoles will come back into action in Tallahassee on Saturday in the round of 32 to take on Auburn. The Tigers were 4-2 from Oklahoma State on Friday. Between the lines In addition to FSU's tennis win, FSU baseball topped Notre Dame on Friday, 5-2. FSU softball fell 6-5 in Pittsburgh. In the NCAA championships, FSU beach volleyball split a few duals. After surpassing Stanford 3-0, the Seminoles fell to USC, 3-1. On the agenda In addition to FSU women's tennis dual with Auburn, FSU softball will visit Pittsburgh for a doubleheader. The first game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and both games will air on ACC Network Extra. FSU baseball will be at Notre Dame in a game starting at 1 p.m. ET and airing on ACC Network. FSU beach volleyball will try to keep its season alive against LSU in the NCAA Championships. The dual starts at 2 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN2. News and notes Trey Cunningham of FSU Athletics was named on the checklist of The Bowerman 2021 Mens Pre-Conference Championships. John Pak of FSU men's golf will compete in the Walker Cup on Saturday and Sunday. 3-star tackle Aliou Bah committed to FSU on Friday. FSU hoops' Sardaar Calhoun has entered the transfer portal. Useful links Noles247: Scouting Report, OL Aliou Bah: Strength and attitude

Tomahawk Nation: Three up, three down: No. 18 FSU baseball-downs No. 7 Notre Dame behind in a timely manner, dominant pitching

Chop Chat: FSU Football: Full Capacity Impact at Doak Campbell this Fall







