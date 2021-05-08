Some players lived on one innings, I performed regularly: former Pakistani batsman says selectors did not support him

Several cricket players have spoken out against the culture of Pakistani cricket in recent years. Another former player made a statement about his time on the Pakistan cricket team while describing his experience. Former batsman Sami Aslam, who was also the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team U-19 at the 2014 Cricket World Cup, has spoken out against the favoritism that previously existed in the Pakistan team.

Aslam said in an interview with Pak Passion that while the selectors are now talking about giving players opportunities, this was not the case when he was a part of it. Sami Aslams’ last run for Pakistan was against Sri Lanka in October 2017.

“The main problem is that the people they should support and give them chances should not settle and after a few low scores they were dropped. Now the selectors are talking about giving players good chances, but that was not the case in the past, when they would put aside any decent opening batsman if he had two low scores. You will never develop good cricketers if the culture of cronyism is not eradicated, “said Sami Aslam.

Aslam kept saying some players lived by one innings while even being picked in domestic cricket.

“I’ve talked to so many people. I’ve asked a lot of questions about why I wasn’t picked, why I was treated this way, but no one had answers. No one took any responsibility and they blamed someone else. Players live on one innings. , I performed regularly but still couldn’t be picked even in domestic cricket, ”added Sami Aslam.