Fantasy Football 101: How to Tight Ends in Dynasty

A tight end is a position that is difficult to pin down, especially for dynasty purposes. What factors should you consider when determining how to handle the tight end position? Why is it difficult to strike gold with a tight ending? And should you hold off on drawing a tight ending or take the chance that a player like Travis Kelce will join your squad? I had to take a closer look at all these questions and more as I dug my nose around setting and managing tight goals in dynasty leagues. There is no one size option here, and these are just some of the items to consider when dealing with your roster.

Kelce or Bust?

Even the regular soccer fan can spot greatness, and it comes in the form of Kansas City Chiefs Zeus. Travis Kelce has been the TE1 for the past five seasons. In two of those seasons (2017 and 2020), he held the title of TE1 while playing only 15 games. The TE2 in 2020 was Las Vegas Darren Waller, who played in 16 games and had a total of 35.2 points less than Kelce. Waller achieved a total of 225.1 points in the 2020 season, while Kelce surpassed him with 260.3 points, based on Half PPR Scoring.

See how Kelce compares to the best broad receivers and TE2 of the past three years.

2020

2019

2018

If you are going to line up Kelce, you have to bring him early. If you’re in a league with a tight premium element, Kelce should be a target. If you’ve already drafted a draft and you’re wondering whether to add Kelce to your roster, know that it will take a significant effort to get the Kelce manager to part with him. Kelce has proven to be a viable player that compares well to top wideouts.

George Kittle was injured for part of 2020, but he still managed to have four top-12s in the eight games he played. He took top honors as TE1 in the game against Philadelphia in Week 4. Being healthy for an entire season will put Kittle in first place for the position, so decide whether or not you want him on your squad before his ADP more jumps.

USE OF THE TEAM

The target percentage is an important factor in determining who you want on your selection. In 2020 we know that Kelce was TE1. He saw a lot of his team’s targets, receptions and touchdowns. Knowing what we know about its use allows us to examine the other tight ends to see if they share the same factor.

Target Share (TE vs. Teams Top Fantasy WR)

If you just look at the top five TEs, you can see that they had similar target stocks to their top wideout, except in the case of Tonyans. Tonyan found his success in the end zone and made the most of his smaller target. He finished the season with 11 touchdowns, but had a dry spell in that pool between weeks 6 and 10, where he didn’t score. Week 4 against Atlanta, Tonyan landed three touchdowns. He wore the TE3 crown in 2020, but five games took him out of the top 12 position.

Target stock isn’t always a determining factor in whether or not a top 12 season has a tight end, but it could be something to keep an eye out for. Wallers’s case helped that he had more of the intended stock than Las Vegass top fantasy producer at wide receiver. When a quarterback trusts his tight ending like Derek Carr does, it’s also worth noting.

Kyle Pitts has been the talk of the off-season, and now that we know his landing site is Atlanta, we can feel even more comfortable lining him up if we choose to go that route. The Falcons had poor pass defense (32nd place) last season, more on that later, and the attack had to score points. Hayden Hurst was Atlantas TE1 this season and he managed to take ten or more fantasy points in five games. He also had six touchdowns on the season. This TE game was still good enough to be TE9. Before the Falcons took over Hurst, Austin Hooper had been their start. In 2018 and 2019, Hooper closed the season as TE6. Imagine what Pitts can do with quarterback Matt Ryan throwing him the ball.

PLUG AND PLAY AWAY

Sometimes you need a plug-and-play tight end. The tight end position is inconsistent, so keep that in mind when setting up and trading. There are situations where you may have to start a tight ending based on the defense his team is facing. For example, Tonyan’s 30.8 fantasy points were previously referenced when he talked about his three touchdowns. Atlanta had previously conceded double-digit fantasy points to the TE in each of its three games before facing the Packers (13.6 against Seattle, 21.7 against Dallas, and 24 against Chicago). Yes, Atlantas’ defense allowed players like Jimmy Graham (TE11 in 2020) to look relevant again. Plugging in Tonyan was a breeze if you had him on your list.

The situation can affect how you look at the tight end position on a weekly basis. You won’t know what to expect for your tight ends while you’re setting up, but once you’ve figured out which defenses do a bad job against tight ends, feel free to tuck your way.

other thoughts

You don’t have to focus on age as much as you think. Rookie tight ends rarely make a splash in their freshman year. Don’t be disappointed if it takes a few years for them to develop. At the same time, you have someone like the TE5 of his rookie season, who became TE12, TE18 and TE16 in subsequent seasons. That would be Evan Engram, one of the few rookies to make an impression in his freshman year.

Take advantage of your league’s taxi team, if they have one. Maybe you can put some rookie tight ends there in case someone ends up hitting.

Make sure to check your league settings to see if your league is a TE Premium league or not.

It can feel like the tight finishing position is super hit or miss, and that would be a correct explanation for the most part. Don’t get frustrated if you can’t figure out the magic formula that puts on tight ends and toasts because there isn’t just one magic formula. TE is a position that people joke about when they get rid of as kickers due to lack of consistency and lows. Playing with different strategies and making trades to increase your tight end core is also just fun.

