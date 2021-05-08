Sedona tennis falls into quarter finals from Veritas Prep

The Sedona Red Rock High Schools girls’ team knew that the state quarter-final against Veritas Prep on Tuesday, May 4, would be the last home game of the season. The question for the Scorpions was, would they advance to the semi-finals, play in Glendale, or would the season end? Unfortunately for the Sedona team, it was the last.

The first four games of the day were all won by the Falcons. There were two singles matches and one doubles on the court. If Veritas won either of these, the other two games would be abandoned and the two remaining doubles games to start would be canceled. When Falcons junior Parker Cashdan Scorpions beat sophomore Rina Sato 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, Veritas took the 5-0 victory.

I think we were all just a little nervous and I wasn’t playing my best game. I know I could have played better, said Jillian Grondin, SRRHS No. 3 singles and half of the No. 1 doubles team with Sato. But I think the season I had was pretty good so I’m not disappointed.

By the ranking alone, the No. 11 Falcons defeating the No. 3 Scorpions would be considered upset, but the ranking was also deceptive. Like No. 6 Benson in the previous round, the Scorpions were unlucky enough to have to compete with Veritas so early.

The Falcons were seeded to No. 11 because they only played eight games during the season. Had Veritas had a chance to play 10 games like Sedona did Scorpions coach Phil Kovac commented that it would have easily been a Top 5 team.

I think we played very well, SRRHS No. 1 singles player, said Sofia Zimmerman. Veritas Prep is very good. We knew it would be a challenge to enter.

The loss ended an otherwise perfect season for Sedona. The Scorpions finished the regular season at 10-0 and were the champions of Division III, Section VI. They hosted Glendale Prep in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, April 29, beating the Griffins 6-3.

One of Sedona’s assets all season was its depth. Even when teams had a strong No. 1 player in singles or doubles, they never had the depth to beat Sedona in the regular season and rarely came close. Zimmerman also gave a lot of credit to Kovac.

He’s the most generous man on the team, Zimmerman said. He gives us free shoes and rackets. He picks up everyone. He is a great coach. He’s been through a lot in the past year, especially with COVID, and was incredibly grateful to be our coach.

The Scorpions lose seniors Izzy Constant and Sofia Zimmerman. But the rest of the players on this year’s squad, like Natalie Arizmendi, are sophomores and have two more years left on the Sedona Red Rock High School courses. Photo by David Jolkovski / Larson Newspapers.

One last piece of silver lining for the Scorpions is their childhood. Zimmerman and No. 5 singles player Izzy Constant will graduate, but the rest of the team consists of nothing but sophomores. So the Sedonas team will return much of its core to the courts not only in 2022 but also in 2023.

It was by far the best season I’ve had in my four years, Zimmerman said. I couldn’t be prouder to be a senior and be such a great team especially since all of them except me and one other girl [Constante] are sophomores. I’ll be sure to keep track of them and keep in touch with them.

And while the next season kicks off in the spring, work will begin much earlier.

We would practice all summer and come back stronger, Grondin said. I am proud of everyone and I think next year I will be very good.