Sports
Sedona tennis falls into quarter finals from Veritas Prep
The Sedona Red Rock High Schools girls’ team knew that the state quarter-final against Veritas Prep on Tuesday, May 4, would be the last home game of the season. The question for the Scorpions was, would they advance to the semi-finals, play in Glendale, or would the season end? Unfortunately for the Sedona team, it was the last.
The first four games of the day were all won by the Falcons. There were two singles matches and one doubles on the court. If Veritas won either of these, the other two games would be abandoned and the two remaining doubles games to start would be canceled. When Falcons junior Parker Cashdan Scorpions beat sophomore Rina Sato 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, Veritas took the 5-0 victory.
I think we were all just a little nervous and I wasn’t playing my best game. I know I could have played better, said Jillian Grondin, SRRHS No. 3 singles and half of the No. 1 doubles team with Sato. But I think the season I had was pretty good so I’m not disappointed.
By the ranking alone, the No. 11 Falcons defeating the No. 3 Scorpions would be considered upset, but the ranking was also deceptive. Like No. 6 Benson in the previous round, the Scorpions were unlucky enough to have to compete with Veritas so early.
The Falcons were seeded to No. 11 because they only played eight games during the season. Had Veritas had a chance to play 10 games like Sedona did Scorpions coach Phil Kovac commented that it would have easily been a Top 5 team.
I think we played very well, SRRHS No. 1 singles player, said Sofia Zimmerman. Veritas Prep is very good. We knew it would be a challenge to enter.
The loss ended an otherwise perfect season for Sedona. The Scorpions finished the regular season at 10-0 and were the champions of Division III, Section VI. They hosted Glendale Prep in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, April 29, beating the Griffins 6-3.
One of Sedona’s assets all season was its depth. Even when teams had a strong No. 1 player in singles or doubles, they never had the depth to beat Sedona in the regular season and rarely came close. Zimmerman also gave a lot of credit to Kovac.
He’s the most generous man on the team, Zimmerman said. He gives us free shoes and rackets. He picks up everyone. He is a great coach. He’s been through a lot in the past year, especially with COVID, and was incredibly grateful to be our coach.
One last piece of silver lining for the Scorpions is their childhood. Zimmerman and No. 5 singles player Izzy Constant will graduate, but the rest of the team consists of nothing but sophomores. So the Sedonas team will return much of its core to the courts not only in 2022 but also in 2023.
It was by far the best season I’ve had in my four years, Zimmerman said. I couldn’t be prouder to be a senior and be such a great team especially since all of them except me and one other girl [Constante] are sophomores. I’ll be sure to keep track of them and keep in touch with them.
And while the next season kicks off in the spring, work will begin much earlier.
We would practice all summer and come back stronger, Grondin said. I am proud of everyone and I think next year I will be very good.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]