Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 8

There’s a 12-game main NHL slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday DraftKings. In this article, you’ll find DFS advice for DraftKings setups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Coyotes and Sharks played in a game last night in which seven goals were scored. In this series, six or more goals have now been scored in six of the seven games they have played against each other this season. Both teams are in the bottom 10 in terms of scoring odds allowed and neither has dominant goalkeepers. Look for more casual defensive hockey, with plenty of scoring opportunities on both sides, which also makes this a good fantasy game to focus on.

The Capitals went down 4-2 in the first game vs. the Flyers, but would love to rebound here. The Caps must win to have a chance to claim first in the East Division and are the by far superior team. While they may still be without Alex Ovechkin (lower body), the team has recently returned John Carlson ($ 7,000) and have covered the Puck line in four of the seven games against Philly this year.

Top line stack

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

Leon Draisaitl ($ 8,200) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ($ 5,900) Kailer Yamamoto ($ 2,800)

Looks like the Oilers will try the split-up-the-superstar method for at least part of tonight’s game against the Canucks, trying to get a secondary score on track as they make the playoffs enter. This second line from Oilers has produced in bunches in the past, although it has been slow lately for both Nugent-Hopkins and Yamamoto, who have only one point between them in their past five matches. The addition of Draisaitl here changes things dramatically (obviously) and should make this line dangerous against a flimsy team like Vancouver.

While many of Leons have achieved success recently while aligning with Connor McDavid ($ 9,200), the two, along with Nugent-Hopkins, will still see a lot of Ice Age on the power play. However, focusing exclusively on Draisaitl’s equally strong line will give you a way to both interact with the Oilers PP1 / offense and fade McDavid into GPPs where he should be heavily owned. Use the Oilers line blending to your advantage today to target the cheap Yamamoto and RNH, which will get a big boost by being back with Draisaitl on equal strength.

Superstar to Target

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes ($ 7,100)

The Sharks get the Coyotes here again and (as mentioned above) these two teams have tended to move to the end at their previous gatherings this year. Kane starts this game after a pointless night, but has now landed six SOGs in each of his previous three games. The winger ends the season strongly, and it befits him to keep scoring as hell is likely looking for a new team in the off-season.

Kanes had an average SOG of 4.8 SOG over his last 10 games, making him one of the most elite names in terms of production in this category. He also averaged 18.5 DKFP over the same period. The Coyotes remain a sneaky defensive team whose goaltending has really slipped. They’ve allowed the fourth best scoring odds by this year and remain a high-end matchup for a player like Kane. Focus on his depressed salary here at will.

Value at violation

Daniel Sprong, Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers ($ 3,700)

Leap continues to see first-line minutes for the capitals and continues to produce in that role. The 24-year-old now has six goals in his past 10 games and averages 3.3 SOG over the same period, making him an exceptionally good floor game for this award. The matchup here also makes him an automatic target as the Flyers are the worst defensive team in hockey and are still having major problems in the net. Provides an easy way to get more benefits and save money today.

Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ($ 4,600)

Beauvillier continues to roll for the islanders and remains extremely affordable. The winger has scored up to 11 points and seven goals in his past 10 games and played on a very effective scoring line with Brock Nelson ($ 4,300) while also seeing a lot of power play time. The Devils remain a great opponent for attackers as they have the worst penalty kill in the league and a substandard defense core. Look for the islands bouncing back offensively after a loss and for Beauvillier to rejoin if that prediction comes true.

Stud goals

Jonathan Bernier, Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets ($ 7,700)

The Red Wings have been getting great goaltending from both netminders lately and with Tomas Greiss at the start yesterday, we can expect Bernier to get a chance to keep this role going today. Bernier has now posted a .920 serve percentage over his last 10 appearances and has put 119 shots (from 126 SOG faced) in his last three appearances alone. The Blue Jackets are a great match for any net lesser as they are third in season goals and fifth to last in power-play efficiency. Keep targeting the cheap Detroit goalkeepers for a source of value here.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes ($ 7,600)

Saros makes for an interesting GPP target as the Predators attempt to secure a playoff berth against the Hurricanes. Carolina took their divisional title yesterday, so they’ll be starting without anything on the line this weekend. We could even see some late scratches for Carolina as they try to just make it through the playoffs healthy. Saros has been great for the Preds this year with a .927 serve and shouldn’t be overlooked as a GPP target despite the tough match as he single-handedly won major games for them throughout the second half of the season.

Value for defense

Nick Leddy, New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ($ 3,400)

The Devils remain one of the worst special teams in the league, which really boosts all of the islanders’ power play characters here. Leddy shouldn’t be confused for a top scorer, but he’s always been a part of the Isles’ power-play rotation, averaging 0.55 points per game this season. Defenders less than $ 4K in pay can be frustrating to select, but Leddys has now produced 7.0 or more DKFP in six of his past 10 starts, so he’s also a good target for any cash game or lineup looking to go on defense kick. Its volume has been stable lately, and with the Devils on tap, it makes a good inexpensive addition to all Islanders PP1 stacks.

Power-Play defenders

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights ($ 5,600)

Faulk has recently been playing big minutes for the Blues out of necessity. The veteran has averaged more than 25 minutes of ice age per game in his past 10 starts and has also seen plenty of power play time as Blues’ main power play catalysts in Torey Krug (upper body) and Vince Dunn (upper body) stay out with injuries. While the bigger roll hasn’t led to a ton more real-life points, he now has the SOG bonus three times in his past six games and the blocked-shot bonus twice in his last eight. So the volume is paying off in DFS. Considering the volume and opportunity it gets, Faulks is a great DFS target here at less than $ 6K in price.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes ($ 4,700)

Karlsson has been getting consistent power play time for the Sharks lately, looking more and more like the former Norris Trophy-winning version of himself. The Swede comes into this game with an average of DKFP 10.0 over his past 10 games and has now scored twice in his last two appearances and a third goal was disallowed yesterday after a delayed offside position. The Coyotes are a team you can now target for stacking purposes and Karlsson provides a very affordable way to get exposure to their PP1. After you hit both bonuses last night, don’t be shocked if we get a repeat performance here.

