Former Texas Rangers skipper Bobby Valentine is running for mayor





Former Texas Rangers manager Bobby Valentine has announced that he will run for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut later this year. “It’s official! I’m looking for your support to become the next mayor of Stamford, CT,” Valentine posted on Twitter Friday. Valentine runs like an independent in a race that already includes two Democratic candidates: the incumbent David Martin and Connecticut state representative Caroline Simmons. This wouldn’t be the first time Valentine has worked for the city if he is chosen. Valentine served as Stamford’s Director of Health and Public Safety in 2011, before taking the leadership position of the Boston Red Sox. Valentine’s management career began with the Texas Rangers when he was hired on May 16, 1985 by General Manager Tom Grieve to replace Doug Rader. Valentine was a coach with the New York Mets at the time. Valentine became the longest-serving manager up to that point in the Rangers’ history and led the team until he was fired in the mid-1992 season. While he didn’t lead the Rangers to a division title, he led the Rangers’ first run of consistent success. He had four winning seasons, including three consecutive seasons from 1989-91, and was fired in 1992 with a record of 45-41. Valentine’s career record in Texas was 581-605. He led the New York Mets from 1996-2002, winning 536 games and eventually leading them to the 2000 World Series Championship. He ended his management career with Boston in 2012, going just 69-93. He spent several years in leadership in Japan, where he led the Chiba Lotte Marines to a Japan Series Championship in 2005. As a player, Valentine was drafted fifth overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1968, reached the Majors in 1969, hitting .260 in 10 MLB seasons with five different teams. READ MORE: Long balls hurt ‘loose’ Rangers when they fall for Mariners 5-4 READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Davis’ Inevitable Return, Club Nears COVID-19 Milestone READ MORE: Rangers Add ‘Savant’ Willman to Baseball Operations You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Like ‘Inside The Rangers’ on Facebook







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos