Cricket: The first group of Black Caps come home from India after the Indian Premier League has been postponed

Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians. Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL

The first group of New Zealand cricketers to return from India after the Indian Premier League postponement arrived in Auckland on a charter flight last night.

Black Caps Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn all came home from the Covid-19 virus-ravaged country via Tokyo. They were joined by Mike Hesson, James Pamment and Shane Bond, who have coaching and management roles in the IPL.

The IPL was postponed last week after several positive Covid-19 tests after a player left the tournament bubble for an X-ray of a shoulder injury.

A second flight arrives today with Black Caps bowler Lockie Ferguson, IPL coaches Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Kyle Mills, commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris and referee Chris Gaffaney.

The two flights were and will comply with prescribed pre-departure and in-flight protocols, including Covid-19 testing, social distancing, wearing a mask and best hygiene practices, and will be reassessed at arrival in Auckland.

Hesson, director of cricket operations at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, shared a photo with the team’s Kiwi players as they left town on their way to India.

“Beware India, you are a beautiful country and we know you will continue to fight and work together to get through this. See you soon,” Hesson wrote on Instagram.

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert, meanwhile, was forced to stay in India after testing positive for Covid-19 just hours before he was due to leave.

Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed his pre-departure PCR tests and has been quarantined as a result. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has released a statement stating that the goalkeeper-batsman is experiencing moderate symptoms.

NZC Players Association boss Heath Mills told Newstalk ZB that Seifert is currently in a very anxious state under understandably stressful circumstances.

NZC Director David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days prior to his pre-departure protocols, and was confident he would get the best care of his franchise.

“It is a real shame for Tim and we will do everything we can for him from this goal, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be approved and approved for discharge once he gets better.

“Since receiving the news, we have organized support for Tim and have also been in touch with his family through the players association to make sure they are fully informed and up to date with developments.”

Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the legal period of isolation, plus tested negative for Covid-19, he will be returned to New Zealand, where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

Seifert is not part of the squad to contest the World Test Championship final in June and White told Newstalk ZB that he was confident that both the New Zealand and Indian teams would make their way safely to Southampton before the start date of June 18.

However, changes have been made to the arrangements for the players heading for the England tour, with Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek all being transferred to the Maldives (instead of staying in New Delhi) before they travel. to England.

Black Caps coach Chris Donaldson, who initially indicated that he intended to return home on one of the New Zealand charter flights before returning to England, has instead opted to stay with the British players and is also in the Maldives.

The decision for this group to move to the Maldives was made following the advice that their entry into the UK, which was initially thought to take place around May 11, would likely be postponed for another week.