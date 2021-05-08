German football champions

Connect with us

1903_VfB Leipzig

1904_suspended

1905_Union 92 Berlin

1906_VfB Leipzig

1907_Freiberg FC

1908_Viktoria 89 Berlin

1909_Phoenix Karlsruhe

1910_Freiberg FC

1911_Viktoria 89 Berlin

1912_Holstein Kiel

1913_VfB Leipzig

1914_SpVgg. Fuerth

1920_FC Nuremberg

1921_FC Nuremberg

1922_Hamburg SV / FC Nuremberg

1923 Hamburg SV

1924_FC Nuremberg

1925_FC Nuremberg

1926_SpVgg. Fuerth

1927_FC Nuremberg

1928 Hamburg SV

1929_SpVgg. Fuerth

1930_Hertha BSC Berlin

1931_Hertha BSC Berlin

1932_Bayern Munich

1933_Fortuna Düsseldorf

1934_Schalke 04

1935_Schalke 04

1936_FC Nuremberg

1937_Schalke 04

1938_Hannover 96

1939_Schalke 04

1940_Schalke 04

1941_Rapid Vienna

1942_Schalke 04

1943_Dresdner SC

1944_Dresdner SC

1948_IFC Nuremberg

1949_VfR Mannheim

1950_VfB Stuttgart

1951_Kaiserslautern

1952_VfB Stuttgart

1953_Kaiserslautern

1954_Hannover 96

1955_Rot-Weiss Essen

1956_Borussia Dortmund

1957_Borussia Dortmund

1958_Schalke 04

1959 Eintracht Frankfurt

1960_SV Hamburg

1961_IFC Nuremberg

1962_IFC Cologne

1963_Borussia Dortmund

1964_IFC Cologne

1965_Werder Bremen

1966_Munich 1860

1967_Eintracht Brunswick

1968_IFC Nuremberg

1969_Bayern Munich

1970_Borussia Moenchengladbach

1971_Borussia Moenchengladbach

1972_Bayern Munich

1973_Bayern Munich

1974_Bayern Munich

1975_Borussia Moenchengladbach

1976_Borussia Moenchengladbach

1977_Borussia Moenchengladbach

1978_Cologne

1979_SV Hamburg

1980_Bayern Munich

1981_Bayern Munich

1982_SV Hamburg

1983_SV Hamburg

1984_VfB Stuttgart

1985_Bayern Munich

1986_Bayern Munich

1987_Bayern Munich

1988_Werder Bremen

1989_Bayern Munich

1990_Bayern Munich

1991_Kaiserslautern

1992_VfB Stuttgart

1993_Werder Bremen

1994_Bayern Munich

1995_Borussia Dortmund

1996_Borussia Dortmund

1997_Bayern Munich

1998_Kaiserslautern

1999_Bayern Munich

2000_Bayern Munich

2001_Bayern Munich

2002_Borussia Dortmund

2003_Bayern Munich

2004_Werder Bremen

2005_Bayern Munich

2006_Bayern Munich

2007_Stuttgart

2008_Bayern Munich

2009_Wolfsburg

2010_Bayern Munich

2011_Borussia Dortmund

2012_Borussia Dortmund

2013_Bayern Munich

2014_Bayern Munich

2015_Bayern Munich

2016_Bayern Munich

2017_Bayern Munich

2018_Bayern Munich

2019_Bayern Munich

2020_Bayern Munich

2021_Bayern Munich

NOTE: No competition during 1915-19 and 1945-1947 due to war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.



