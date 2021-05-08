German football champions





1903_VfB Leipzig 1904_suspended 1905_Union 92 Berlin 1906_VfB Leipzig 1907_Freiberg FC 1908_Viktoria 89 Berlin 1909_Phoenix Karlsruhe 1910_Freiberg FC 1911_Viktoria 89 Berlin 1912_Holstein Kiel 1913_VfB Leipzig 1914_SpVgg. Fuerth 1920_FC Nuremberg 1921_FC Nuremberg 1922_Hamburg SV / FC Nuremberg 1923 Hamburg SV 1924_FC Nuremberg 1925_FC Nuremberg 1926_SpVgg. Fuerth 1927_FC Nuremberg 1928 Hamburg SV 1929_SpVgg. Fuerth 1930_Hertha BSC Berlin 1931_Hertha BSC Berlin 1932_Bayern Munich 1933_Fortuna Düsseldorf 1934_Schalke 04 1935_Schalke 04 1936_FC Nuremberg 1937_Schalke 04 1938_Hannover 96 1939_Schalke 04 1940_Schalke 04 1941_Rapid Vienna 1942_Schalke 04 1943_Dresdner SC 1944_Dresdner SC 1948_IFC Nuremberg 1949_VfR Mannheim 1950_VfB Stuttgart 1951_Kaiserslautern 1952_VfB Stuttgart 1953_Kaiserslautern 1954_Hannover 96 1955_Rot-Weiss Essen 1956_Borussia Dortmund 1957_Borussia Dortmund 1958_Schalke 04 1959 Eintracht Frankfurt 1960_SV Hamburg 1961_IFC Nuremberg 1962_IFC Cologne 1963_Borussia Dortmund 1964_IFC Cologne 1965_Werder Bremen 1966_Munich 1860 1967_Eintracht Brunswick 1968_IFC Nuremberg 1969_Bayern Munich 1970_Borussia Moenchengladbach 1971_Borussia Moenchengladbach 1972_Bayern Munich 1973_Bayern Munich 1974_Bayern Munich 1975_Borussia Moenchengladbach 1976_Borussia Moenchengladbach 1977_Borussia Moenchengladbach 1978_Cologne 1979_SV Hamburg 1980_Bayern Munich 1981_Bayern Munich 1982_SV Hamburg 1983_SV Hamburg 1984_VfB Stuttgart 1985_Bayern Munich 1986_Bayern Munich 1987_Bayern Munich 1988_Werder Bremen 1989_Bayern Munich 1990_Bayern Munich 1991_Kaiserslautern 1992_VfB Stuttgart 1993_Werder Bremen 1994_Bayern Munich 1995_Borussia Dortmund 1996_Borussia Dortmund 1997_Bayern Munich 1998_Kaiserslautern 1999_Bayern Munich 2000_Bayern Munich 2001_Bayern Munich 2002_Borussia Dortmund 2003_Bayern Munich 2004_Werder Bremen 2005_Bayern Munich 2006_Bayern Munich 2007_Stuttgart 2008_Bayern Munich 2009_Wolfsburg 2010_Bayern Munich 2011_Borussia Dortmund 2012_Borussia Dortmund 2013_Bayern Munich 2014_Bayern Munich 2015_Bayern Munich 2016_Bayern Munich 2017_Bayern Munich 2018_Bayern Munich 2019_Bayern Munich 2020_Bayern Munich 2021_Bayern Munich NOTE: No competition during 1915-19 and 1945-1947 due to war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos