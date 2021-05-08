German football champions

1903_VfB Leipzig
1904_suspended
1905_Union 92 Berlin
1906_VfB Leipzig
1907_Freiberg FC
1908_Viktoria 89 Berlin
1909_Phoenix Karlsruhe
1910_Freiberg FC
1911_Viktoria 89 Berlin
1912_Holstein Kiel
1913_VfB Leipzig
1914_SpVgg. Fuerth
1920_FC Nuremberg
1921_FC Nuremberg
1922_Hamburg SV / FC Nuremberg
1923 Hamburg SV
1924_FC Nuremberg
1925_FC Nuremberg
1926_SpVgg. Fuerth
1927_FC Nuremberg
1928 Hamburg SV
1929_SpVgg. Fuerth
1930_Hertha BSC Berlin
1931_Hertha BSC Berlin
1932_Bayern Munich
1933_Fortuna Düsseldorf
1934_Schalke 04
1935_Schalke 04
1936_FC Nuremberg
1937_Schalke 04
1938_Hannover 96
1939_Schalke 04
1940_Schalke 04
1941_Rapid Vienna
1942_Schalke 04
1943_Dresdner SC
1944_Dresdner SC
1948_IFC Nuremberg
1949_VfR Mannheim
1950_VfB Stuttgart
1951_Kaiserslautern
1952_VfB Stuttgart
1953_Kaiserslautern
1954_Hannover 96
1955_Rot-Weiss Essen
1956_Borussia Dortmund
1957_Borussia Dortmund
1958_Schalke 04
1959 Eintracht Frankfurt
1960_SV Hamburg
1961_IFC Nuremberg
1962_IFC Cologne
1963_Borussia Dortmund
1964_IFC Cologne
1965_Werder Bremen
1966_Munich 1860
1967_Eintracht Brunswick
1968_IFC Nuremberg
1969_Bayern Munich
1970_Borussia Moenchengladbach
1971_Borussia Moenchengladbach
1972_Bayern Munich
1973_Bayern Munich
1974_Bayern Munich
1975_Borussia Moenchengladbach
1976_Borussia Moenchengladbach
1977_Borussia Moenchengladbach
1978_Cologne
1979_SV Hamburg
1980_Bayern Munich
1981_Bayern Munich
1982_SV Hamburg
1983_SV Hamburg
1984_VfB Stuttgart
1985_Bayern Munich
1986_Bayern Munich
1987_Bayern Munich
1988_Werder Bremen
1989_Bayern Munich
1990_Bayern Munich
1991_Kaiserslautern
1992_VfB Stuttgart
1993_Werder Bremen
1994_Bayern Munich
1995_Borussia Dortmund
1996_Borussia Dortmund
1997_Bayern Munich
1998_Kaiserslautern
1999_Bayern Munich
2000_Bayern Munich
2001_Bayern Munich
2002_Borussia Dortmund
2003_Bayern Munich
2004_Werder Bremen
2005_Bayern Munich
2006_Bayern Munich
2007_Stuttgart
2008_Bayern Munich
2009_Wolfsburg
2010_Bayern Munich
2011_Borussia Dortmund
2012_Borussia Dortmund
2013_Bayern Munich
2014_Bayern Munich
2015_Bayern Munich
2016_Bayern Munich
2017_Bayern Munich
2018_Bayern Munich
2019_Bayern Munich
2020_Bayern Munich
2021_Bayern Munich
NOTE: No competition during 1915-19 and 1945-1947 due to war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.
