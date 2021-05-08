Franklin Regional boys tennis makes an impression | Trib HSSN





Saturday May 8, 2021 | 9:01 am Chaz Palla | Tribune Review Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan (right) and Advait Kulkarni will play against North Allegheny in the WPIAL AAA boys’ tennis doubles on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at North Allegheny High School. The Franklin Regional boys tennis team was seeded No. 1 for the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament. The Panthers opened the tournament on April 5 at home against Moon and scored a 5-0 win. Anup Nadesan, Shrey Ramesh and Advait Kulkarni won straight sets matches in singles, and the doubles teams of Vishal Thulasiram / Adi Arkalgud and Prerit Yadav / Dhruv Kulkarni completed the sweep with wins in straight sets. “We wanted to make a mark on the WPIAL this season,” said Howard Fisher, Franklin’s regional coach. “Winning the doubles title was the beginning. This is the best team I’ve coached, and I’m curious to see how we’re doing. “ Nadesan and Kulkarni claimed Section and WPIAL doubles championships last month, helping the Panthers capture the Section 1 AAA team title. In the hunt The Franklin Regional softball team is in the middle of the WPIAL Class 5A playoff hunt with a week left in the season. The Panthers are 7-6 overall and 6-4 in Section 1 with two games remaining – Kiski Area and Indiana. Franklin Regional hit a doubleheader at Woodland Hills on May 5, winning 10-0 and 15-5. Madison Nguyen and Kamaria Kelly homered and MaKinzie DeRiggi took a few wins for Franklin Regional. Karissa Seaman went 3 for 3 for the day. Kamryn Marcus hit 3 for 4 and Mackenzie Woehler drove three runs in Game 2. The top four teams in each section will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. “There are a lot of good teams in Class 5A,” said Jim Armstrong, Franklin’s regional coach. “We are a young team that is learning to play at a varsity level. Not playing in 2020 hurt our growth. It hurt everyone. “ Franklin Regional returned just two players with varsity experience from the 2019 team – senior right fighter Sarah Cowell and junior third baseman Alisa Kane. Senior pitcher Mackenzie DeRiggi came over from Plum. Panthers fall short in semifinals Franklin Regional’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals in Norwin on May 4. The FR boys lost to Canon-McMillan, 98-52, and beat Norwin, 82-67, and Connellsville, 100-50. The FR girls lost to Norwin, 121.33-28.66, beating Laurel Highlands 85-65. The WPIAL individual championships are scheduled for May 19, at Slippery Rock. On campus Notre Dame sophomore golfer Palmer Jackson (Franklin Regional) finished 43rd at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, with an 11-over 221. Jackson played 18 rounds this season with a low round of 5 under par 67. His best score on 54 holes was a 9 under 207. He had an average of 1 under par (71.61). His best end result with fifth place at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Westminster sophomore Ryan Beard (Franklin Regional) finished third in 100 at the PAC Track and Field Championships with a time of 11.16 seconds. Mercyhurst graduate student pitcher Michael Krauza (Franklin Regional) is 8-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings for the Lakers (22-13, 13-10 PSAC). Krauza began his college career with Xavier before moving to St. Bonaventure and then Mercyhurst. Paul Schofield is a tribune review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: Franklin Regional







