Beta Ray Bill has a secret ability that no one expects





Beta Ray Bill’s new comic shows that the former Thor has both the power to take out dragons and the reluctance to play ping pong.

Warning: contains spoilers forBeta Ray Bill # 2 Beta Ray Bill is a cross between a horse, divine alien and bodybuilder, who shouldn’t make him particularly good with finesse or skills that require precision. But Bill has a hidden talent that betrays his appearance as a clumsy meathead. Writer / artist Daniel Warren Johnson has taken Bills’ story as a side character and explored the depths of his life in his eighties Thors shadow. Beta Ray Bill # 2 Bills’ quest to find a new weapon begins after Thor destroyed Stormbreaker, the hammer made especially for Bill that allowed him to transform and walk around without a long face. Coincidentally, the former destroyer of Bills’ home planet, Surtur, simply left his sword lying around in the realm of Muspelheim. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to launch this article in quick view. Related: Thor’s version of hell is about to face the glory of Beta Ray Bill But before he could wield the Ragnarok-inducing sword, Bill took a moment to decompress his spaceship Scuttlebutt. And what better way to relax than a good game of table tennis for singles. Yes, the colossal mean raiding alien with the power to be rival gods like Thor has the soft touch to whip a plastic ball around. And not even a Thor modified version with a denser ball or stronger board, just regular ping pong. You wouldn’t think Bill, who has defeated Thor multiple times, would have the reluctance to play such a subtle game as ping pong. For a man who spends a lot of time swinging a hammer as hard as possible at different monsters, he shows tremendous discipline for table tennis. This is the same Beta Ray Bill who wrestled with the giant dragon Fing Fang Foom, not a previous issue. The brief look at Bills’ pastime in this comic shows how he works through his problems while bouncing the ball off a wall. Bill is a little distracted because he has to worry about his ugly face, Thor destroying Stormbreaker (the only thing that made Bill transform), and his quest for Odin to find a new weapon. But the fact that this strained powerhouse can play at all without erasing the plastic ball with one swipe of his paddle speaks to Bill’s control over his own strength. He only hits a few volley back and forth before losing his focus. But he didn’t burn a hole through the table (and it wouldn’t be hard for him to do that). Heroes in the Superman spectrum of superpower are often tested with withholding their full strength so as not to kill lesser enemies. Thor has struggled with this and once baked Tony Stark’s twin brother with a bolt of lightning in the Ultimates series, where Gregory Stark was accidentally murdered. That Bill can contain himself speaks to his heroism. If he punched holes in every villain or enemy out there facing him, Bill would suit his menacing face. Instead, he shows reticence. And can hit a ping pong ball faster than the pros. Next: Becoming a king makes Thor less of a hero than ever X-Men’s Greatest Thief Fights His Clone in New Marvel Novel

