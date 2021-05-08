NHL Changes COVID-19 Protocols For Fully Vaccinated During Playoffs

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association on Saturday announced changes to the COVID-19 protocols for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for fully vaccinated individuals and teams.

The include changes easing restrictions on mask wearing, testing, quarantining, team meetings, social gatherings and travel for team traveling parties (players, coaches, management and staff).

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. A team is considered fully vaccinated when 85 percent of the people in the travel party are fully vaccinated.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team took No. 1 in the Discover Central Division on Friday, said the changes could give the players a big boost.

“Just to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Brind “Amour said Saturday. “The playoffs are a drag like this season, so any way to keep your mind on it by being around the guys will help. We’ll see how that goes.”

Any person who chooses not to be vaccinated should continue to adhere to the previous COVID-19 protocols.

The protocol changes will also apply to officers on the ice once all members of the duty team have been fully vaccinated.

Upon agreement with the NHLPA, the NHL reserves the right to withdraw the changes for a variety of reasons, including if there is a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

“I can’t put it in percentages or anything, but it’s been a drag for a lot of the players in the protocols and those things,” said New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “I think that will be a convenience for players, like, ‘Hey, this has been worth it.’ We’ve been grinding, grinding and now we’re seeing things change a little bit. I think it will give everyone involved a boost of energy. ”

A start date for the playoffs has not been announced.

Protocol adjustments for fully vaccinated individuals include:

– No longer having to meet quarantine requirements after exposure to the virus.

– No longer need a PCR test on days off and no longer have to undergo a Point of Care (rapid) test on game days, unless they have not received a PCR the previous day. But any person who returns an initial positive test for COVID-19 must enter the positive test protocol regardless of their vaccination status.

– Allow social gatherings of up to eight fully vaccinated individuals, which may include fully vaccinated individuals who are not in the travel party. Masks and social detachment are no longer necessary for these gatherings.

– Allowing visits to the hotel rooms of other fully vaccinated persons.

– Allowing food and drink in restaurants offering alfresco dining, either individually or with other fully vaccinated individuals.

– Allow two or more fully vaccinated individuals to commute unmasked together.

– No longer be subject to time limits for the arrival of the pregame arena.

Protocol changes for fully vaccinated teams include:

– Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in non-public areas at exercise and play facilities.

– Teams can again hold team meetings and social gatherings without the need for fully vaccinated individuals to socially distance themselves or wear masks, provided they keep a sufficient distance from unvaccinated individuals.

– Fully vaccinated individuals may play golf as a group.

– Fully vaccinated persons are allowed to eat on flights and buses.

– Fully vaccinated individuals may eat together outdoors during team meals with no group size restriction and no mask or social distance requirements. They can also dine together indoors with no restriction on group size (and no requirements for masks or social distance) as a separate area of ​​the restaurant is shielded from the rest of the restaurant’s guests and served by masked restaurant employees.

– For post-game and rehearsal meals, teams can provide buffet-style meals served by licensed personnel in an area reserved for fully vaccinated individuals. The team provides a separate dining area for non-vaccinated persons.

