



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Usman Khan scored the highest score for Roffey in their win over Cuckfield And reigning champions of the Premier Division Roffey (202-9) started their defense with a comfortable victory against 123 points Cuckfield (79 all out). The game was reduced to 29 overs a side and Usman Khan got the home team to flyer with a 37-ball 60 with four sixes. Other contributions came from skipper Matt Davies (26), Sam Henderson (24) and George Fleming (22 not from). Nick Patterson (3-26) was the choice of the Cuckfield bowlers. The visitors never got underway in their innings and only Joe Ludlow (33) started. Spinners Harnoop Kalsi (3-19) and Luke Barnard (3-17) shone with the ball. In the other game Brighton (99-2) went to an eight wicket win against Premier New Boys Haywards Heath (99 all out). Matthew Wood (3-16) and Stephen Rigg (3-12) were the choice of Brighton bowlers before Bryce Hounsome (44 not out) and Luke Bartier (36 not out) saw them home. Division 2 had more success with all the games played. Ryan Maskell didn’t hit 70 like that Bognor Regis (193/4) Burgess Hill (192-6) in a 37-over game. Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Mamoany both hit 50s for Hill. Chris Webb was the star of the show before Roffey II (229-5) as they hit Chichester Priory Park (228-8) with five wickets. Webb didn’t hit out to lead his side home. Matthew Bennison previously hit 82 for Chichester. Skipper Michael Thornely hit an unbeaten 62 to take the lead Horsham (159-5) to a five wicket win Lindfield (158-8). Simon Shivnarain hit 56 for Lindfield. Harry Lloyd (69 not out) and Ben Fitchet (71 not out of 32 balls) saw Mayfield (188-2) Preston Nomads II (187 all out) with eight wickets. Michael Murray took 4-30 as St Jamess Montefiore (131-1) cruises to a nine wicket win Billingshurst (129 all out). Hector Loughton didn’t knock out 74 in the run chase. In Division 3 West, Goring by sea (93-3) Worthing (90 all out) with seven wickets. Aaron Wyatt (4-11) and Alex Maynard (50 not dating) were the stars for Goring. Henfield (173 all out) lost to Ansty (175-3) by seven wickets. J Parker took 4-30 and J Parker didn’t hit 64 for Ansty. R Slaughter hit 54 for Henfield. Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching (179-9) Find on (157 all out) with 22 runs. Pagham (220-7) Broadwater (193 all out) with 27 runs. Benn Challen hit 51 for Broadwater. Slinfold (90 all out) lost from West Chiltington and Thakeham (167 all out) with 77 runs. Matthew Machan hit 50 for Chilts while Rilwan Mohamed hit 5-34 for Slinfold. Reuben Taylor took 4-11 for Chilts. In Division 3 East, Brighton & Hove 2nd XI (110 all) lost from St Peters (111-5) with five wickets. Eastbourne 2nd XI (216-7) Ifield (213 all out) with three runs. Jon Purdey (55) and Jason Tibble (52 not out) starred with the bat for Eastbourne, while Bilal Khan took 5-34 for Ifield. Ifield skipper Jack Groves hit 51 in the answer. Port drawer (284-8) Glynde & Beddingham (227-6) with 57 runs. Ellis Candy (93) and Alfie Gent (73 not out) were the stars for Portslade. Rye (85-7) Bexhill (84 all out) by three wickets. Other notable achievements In Division 4 West, Chippingdale skipper Josh Bourne did not knock out 122 when they defeated Stirlands. Christopher Osborne took 5-27 for Cuckfield 2nd XI and William Crees took 4-4 when Steyning Crawley threw all-out for 41. In Division 4 East, James Pooley 93 failed to hit 50 balls and Jack Shonk took 5-40 for Hastings 2nd XI in their win over Isfield and Phaninder Seshu took 5-32 when Lewes beat Priory RMU. In Division 5 West, Nick Baker hit 103 for Southwater while Chris Spedding hit 102 for Middleton 2nd XI. In Division 6 Central Dan Maskell took 6-7 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI while Neil Matthews also took 5-17 for St Peters 2nd XI in Division 6 East. In Division 10 West, Hugh Warmisham took 6-6 for West Chiltington 3rd XI while ejecting Billingshurst 3rd XI for 29.

