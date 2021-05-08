Alex Steeves wins three awards from the Irish hockey team | Ndinsider





SOUTH BEND Departing junior right-wing Alex Steeves won three awards on Friday when the Notre Dame hockey team announced the year-end awards. Steeves, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 28 following Notre Dames’ 14-13-2 campaign with the team’s fifth NCAA tournament appearance, claimed the team’s Monogram Club Most Valuable Player Award. The resident of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, also received the Brian Walsh Offensive Player of the Year award for leading Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish with a team-high 32 points collected with a team-high 15 goals and 17 assists. The 15 goals were nationally fifth and second in the Big Ten against the 24 scored by Wisconsin Cole Caufield. Steeves was an All-Big Ten roster of the second team. Steeves was also the winner of the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valleys Rockne Student-Athlete Award. Steeves, an accounting major at Mendoza College of Business, won the Academic All-Big Ten award for the second time as all of the Notre Dames 21 top ranks were honored by the competition. Junior defender Spencer Stastney, another second-team All-Big Ten roster, earned the William Nyrop Defensive Player of the Year honor. Born in Mequon, Wisconsin, Stastney has scored five goals in his career and added seven assists for 12 points in 29 games. His five goals tied teammate Nick Leivermann and Michigans Nick Blankenburg for the Big Ten lead. Freshman left wing Landon Slaggert of South Bend, the son of associate head coach Andy Slaggert, was honored as the team rookie of the year after scoring eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 25 games. Slaggert missed four games in the first semester when he played for the gold medal-winning Team USA in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. Sophomore right-wing Max Ellis was named the team’s most improved player, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists for 16 points in 24 games. Junior Captain Nate Clurman received the Compton Family Leadership in Service Award for helping organize an alumni fundraiser for Fight for Life teammate Rudy Chapman. Clurman, who had four goals and three assists in his career, signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche on April 5. Senior forward Pierce Crawford, an alternate captain who scored one goal and three assists in 27 games, was honored with the Charles Lefty Smith Coaches Award for his leadership on and off the ice. The team also presented an honorary alumni award to Dr. Kevin McAward, the longtime team physician.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos