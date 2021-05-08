Etival had no wonder in their quarterfinals against Lys-Lille





Etival – Lys-Lille 0-3 If you read the rough score, you can imagine that the Stivaliennes had nothing to say about it. This is not completely true. There were two major turning points in this meeting, Jrme Humbert confirms. Stivalian’s coach, who returned to France for personal reasons, remembers the three match points Hana Matelova had against northerly Linda Bergstrm. And the two balls of two innings nothing that Maria Dolgikh couldn’t negotiate favorably against Dora Madarasz. The wind had turned north, the cause had been heard. In match n3, as one might fear, Marie Migot only came up with the extras. Touching the adductors and getting more seriously injured after a move in training on Tuesday in Serbia, the Stivalienne contested the first point before shaking hands with her opponent.

Despite the defeat, Matelova convinces End blow to a European campaign under sanitary bubble Novi Sad, in Serbia, in which Etival will not have been spared (absence of the leader Jini Shao as during this season Camlia Iacob blocks the border, Jrme Humbert forced to return and leave her daughters in self-management, Marie Migot explains). The girls showed character. They have lost nothing and, despite all our concerns, have honored this match. The content of this meeting, if it eventually ends, is not unimportant when we know that Etival will find Lys-Lille on May 18 and 22 at the end of the Women’s Pro Championship. With a 5th place synonymous with the European Cup that is at stake next season. I hope it goes for Marie (Migot). But there is room to take this 5th place in the competition. To return to this European quarter-final, it is hard to ignore Hana Matelova’s performance in the opening match. The two girls played a high-level match, Hana was not always successful.

We therefore witnessed significant changes with two spectacular games and a fierce battle, alternating panache and denial. 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, it was therefore necessary to go through a deciding set in a six-point format (specific rules for the competition). With 5-3 in her favor, Hana Matelova failed to finish a 3-2 slope against Bergstrm like in the league last December. In the other encounter, Maria Dolgikh was dealing with a Dora Madarasz who was used to counter the Russian’s defensive game. But the match game has shuffled the cards again. Dolgikh managed to generate waste and trailing in his opponent 11-6, 10-8. If Maria wins this second set, I am firmly convinced that she can go to the end. After that it was over, concludes Jrme Humbert. The score of the last two sets testifies: 11-2, 11-3! The game sheet Linda Bergstrm – Hana Matelova : 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 6-5) Linda Madarasz – Maria Dolgikh : 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-3) Agns Le Lannic – Marie Migot : 3-0 (1-0, exited).







