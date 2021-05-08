Projected Lineup: Avalanche at Kings (May 8, 2021)





The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Staples Center in the second half of a back-to-back set and the final game of the season in Southern California. The Avs won 3-2 on Friday-evening and improved to 4-1-0 in the eight-game series. The clubs will close the campaign against each other with a season finale on Wednesday and Thursday in Denver.

Goalkeeper Jonas Johansson is expected to start tonight after Philip Grubauer guarded the pipelines on Friday. Johansson last played on April 26 in St. Louis and holds a 3-1-1 record with an average of 2.17 goals against and a serve of 0.917 in five starts since he was taken over in a trade with Buffalo on March 20 . Nathan MacKinnon did not play on Friday due to a minor lower body injury and his status for this game will likely not be known until the puck drops. Head coach Jared Bednar has said he doesn’t want to rush players who are a little scared, including MacKinnon, as the playoffs are likely to start in about a week. Tyson Jost took MacKinnon’s spot in the top row with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in the 3-2 win, scoring his fifth goal of the season in the match. Defender Patrik Nemeth left in the second period on Friday with an upper body injury after crashing into the boards and was unable to finish the outing. His status will also only be known as closer to playing time, with Dan Renouf the likely substitute if Nemeth can’t play. Due to back-to-back, Colorado didn’t have a morning skate today. Below is the Avalanche’s projected lineup based on the attacking combinations and defensive pairings from the start of Friday’s game in Los Angeles. They are subject to change. Forward

92 Gabriel Landeskog – 17 Tyson Jost – 96 Mikko Rantanen

13 Valery Nichushkin – 91 Nazem Kadri – 72 Joonas Donskoi

95 Andre Burakovsky – 18 Alex Newhook – 37 JT Compher

34 Carl Soderberg – 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – 44 Kiefer Sherwood Defenders

7 Devon Toews – 8 Cale Makar

27 Ryan Graves – 22 Conor Timmins

26 Jacob MacDonald – 24 Patrik Nemeth OR 2 Dan Renouf Goalkeepers

35 Jonas Johansson

31 Philipp Grubauer Scratches: Liam O’Brien Taxi crew: Dennis Gilbert, Jayson Megna, Hunter scale, Injury report: Bowen Byram (upper body), Matt Calvert (upper body), Devan Dubnyk (COVID protocol), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Samuel Girard (lower body), Erik Johnson (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Logan O’Connor (lower body), Brandon Saad (lower body)







