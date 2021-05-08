Jamin Davis is the defensive version of Terry McLaurin

Could the Washington Football Team’s 2021 first round have the explosive advantage of a star in the team’s attack?

Gosh, I hate it when people compare a less established player to a more established player. So at this point no offense to those who might burst into their mouths with what I’m going to write because that’s exactly what I’m going to do!

As I read Jamin Davis and the more I hear coaches talk about this first round of the Washington Football Team, the more my mind keeps imagining the new Terry McLaurin of the defense.

I know, I know, blasphemy. As the self-proclaimed president of the Terry McLaurin Fan Club, I should know better.

You know, I’ve been following Terry since he played high school here in my home state of Indiana. He went to school no more than 20 minutes from where I live.

My point is this: I never expected to compare a new novice player to a guy (McLaurin) that I hold so dear to me. But as I paint the picture, it is clear why Coach Ron Rivera and his company chose this young man.

Here we go.

Let’s start with the obvious. Jamin Davis was clocked at 4.48 on his pro day. Reminder, He’s a Linebacker! Terry ran a 4.35 on the combine; in case you didn’t know, that’s fast, really fast! Speed ​​wins in the NFL, and these guys have it!

But you know what, a lot of players have speed. How about the size?

Jamin Davis was a 196-pound freshman who came to the University of Kentucky. He was certainly on the slim side for a Division IA Linebacker in the SEC.

Over the course of four years in Kentucky, Davis put on 38 pounds of solid muscle. When I say solid it shreds the man. As a high school freshman, Terry McLaurin weighed 125 pounds! Yes, 125 pounds; that’s five pounds less than my wife. Oh boy, I’m going to hear about that!

Over the course of high school and then college in Ohio State, Terry put on muscle mass and now weighs over 200 pounds, which is significantly more than my wife, haha.

Ok I get it. It’s the NFL, these guys are all monsters. However, it shows the incredible work these guys have done to become the size they are today. They were not endowed with natural size; they broke their butt to achieve the body type it takes to play in the NFL.

So size and speed. Not exactly earth-shattering, but trends are emerging. Key traits like work ethic set these guys apart from “some” in the NFL.

As we delve into work ethic, that leads us to something that the Washington Football Team has emphasized since Coach Rivera took the reins: the culture.

It doesn’t take top-level research from a high-level journalist to see the obvious with Jamin Davis. It’s obvious when you listen to his college coaches talk about him. It’s obvious when listening to Rivera and easy enough to find on the UK Athletics website.

This man is a young man of character and a natural leader; he is a coach’s dream. A talented and gifted athlete with the work ethic and drive of the man fighting for last place on the team. A love of football, the drive to improve and the humble spirit to be a great teammate.

My friends, these are called intangibles and he has an abundance. Sounds familiar? I thought so, as did our little gem on the Washington Football Team, Terry McLaurin.

At this point, we all know Terry McLaurin’s story, and most understand that his worth extends well beyond the measurable values. So let me share a few points about Jamin Davis from the UK Athletics website who describe them as “Jamin Says”:

He chose Kentucky because it felt like home

He is wearing his shirt number because his grandmother died at the age of 44

One word to describe him on the field is ‘reliable’

In addition to playing in the NFL, his dream job is to become a corporate attorney

The best advice he’s ever been given is “you can’t have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage ethos”

You understand that Terry Mclaurin equation yet? Need a reminder about McLaurin and the respect he commands from coaches? Urban Meyer said he is one of his favorite players he has ever coached. After McLaurin beat a defender of the 50-yard line on a turnover against Dallas last year (certainly an easy TD if he hadn’t), Meyer tweeted, “Must be mandatorily guarded by every HS and College player. Selfless leader. Wow!”

Another thing I’ve seen from these guys is they work hard to achieve. Perhaps ‘hard work’ is a lazy adjective to describe the monumental obstacles these guys needed to achieve their ultimate goal of playing professional football, because at some level everyone works hard. But these guys killed, they had a desire to get better. They both played special teams in college. Legendary Brian Mitchell once said that it takes a special kind of toughness to play special teams. These guys are tough and they are great teammates.

So yeah, that Davis / McLaurin equation makes a little bit more sense now, doesn’t it?

And while some ‘analysts’ and ‘trotting experts’ have had Jamin Davis as a small ‘reach’ of the Washington Football Team, one thing is clear. Jamin Davis was the perfect choice for this team and what they are building here in Washington. I compare it to Coach Rivera in the same way. He may not be the best coach in the NFL, but was definitely the best recruit to this team at the time he was hired.

While Rivera and the company have laid a foundation for continued success, I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that I am now the self-proclaimed president of the Jamin Davis Fan Club. Ultimately, his greatness should carry on to the football field, but with his intangibles, he’s a safe bet to put your money on. It is clear why the organization considered him worthy of their first choice; they too see him as the Terry McLaurin of the defense.