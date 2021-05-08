Sports
Gamecock men’s tennis advances to NCAA round of 16
COLUMBIA, SC –No. South Carolina’s 13th men’s tennis advanced to the NCAA Championships Round of 16 with a 4-0 win over No. 24 NC State Saturday afternoon at Carolina Tennis Center. Eight of the nine doubles and singles matches were fiercely fought with the Gamecocks performing in the big moments to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2005.
“From start to finish, the momentum changes were left and right on every singles match,” said the South Carolina head coach.Josh Goffisaid. “It was a bit one-sided in singles – Toby [Samuel] from start to finish was the man. Starting with the doubles, we were on a break here, while we had a break there, we were even on the other. Everything was just fiercely contested, which is also a testament to NC State’s persistence and their struggle. Our boys held on all day. … It comes down to how you work between points and the toughness and resilience you can bring in to stick with points and stay with the game. Our boys have done that at a very high level today. It didn’t feel right for them in many places … but we played the game incredibly today and we deserved this win. “
Service stoppages were abundant on all three tracks early in the doubles, with NC State drawing first blood with a 6-3 win over the No. 1 position. In the No. 2 competition,Jake BeasleyandToby Samuelserved for the game at 5-3 when the NC State pair broke back to level the game. When serving on 5-5, the Gamecocks kept in love and forced the Wolfpack to deuce. At competition point. Samuel scored a forehand return for the 7-5 win and turned all eyes on the third game.
That game consisted of four breaks in the first eight games, resulting in a tie of 4-4. The Gamecocks tandem fromRaphael lambsandPhillip Jordanheld to rise 5-4, and, like the No. 2 match, forced Wolfpack to deuce in the next game. With Lambling returning service, his first forehand put the Wolfpack server on its heels and the second ended the 6-4 win and netted a 1-0 team leader for South Carolina.
In singles, the Gamecocks would eventually win four first sets, but two of them were hard to come by. Only No. 67 Samuel had a routine afternoon, shooting past Tadas Babelis in the No. 3 game 6-0, 6-3 to double Gameocks’ lead early.
At the top of the line-up No. 2Daniel Rodrigueshandled No. 25 Alexis Galarneau 6-2 in the first set, before facing a tougher fight in the second set, which included five service breaks, including four straights. After dropping his serve to go to 4-4, Rodrigues put Galarneau under pressure in the next game, and Wolfpack’s fifth-year senior committed a double error and again fell behind at 5-4. Serving for the game, Rodrigues hammered a cross-court forehand that the Galarneau couldn’t handle to seal the 6-2, 6-4 win and give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack took the first sets at Courts 2 and 5 withThomas Brownhis early break turned into a 6-4 victory in the first set at No. 6. In the heat of the most second sets, No. 54 Lambling Yannai Barkai survived 7-6 (4) in the first set of No. 4 match, and the Gamecocks won the second sets on both fields 2 and 5 to tie those matches.
But the Gamecocks needed to look no further than their most experienced player, Brown, who made it worth missing his graduation ceremony to deliver what would be the decisive point for his team. Like the first set, he opened the second with a break and then held it for the rest of the match, taking in the 6-4, 6-4 victory with a service winner.
South Carolina will advance to the Round of 16, in which it will be the winner of Sunday’s game between Texas and Northwestern on Monday, May 17 at 4:00 pm at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis) for the latest information on men’s tennis in South Carolina.
(13) South Carolina def. (24) NC stands 4-0
Doubles (order of arrival: 1, 2, 3)
1 – (30) Tadas Babelis / Yannai Barkai (NCST) beats. (13)Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson(SC) 6-3
2 –Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel(SC) def. (42) Robin Catry / Alexis Galarneau (NCST) 7-5
3 – (80)Raphael lambs/Phillip Jordan(SC) def. Collin Shick / Robert Turzak (NCST) 6-4
Singles (order of arrival: 3, 1, 6)
1 – (2)Daniel Rodrigues(SC) def. (25) Alexis Galarneau (NCST) 6-2, 6-4
2 – (22)Connor Thomson(SC) vs. (95) Rafael Izquierdo Luque (NCST) 1-6, 6-4, 1-0
3 – (67)Toby Samuel(SC) def. Tadas Babelis (NCST) 6-0, 6-3
4 – (54)Raphael lambs(SC) v Yannai Barkai (NCST) 7-6 (4), 1-4
5 –Jake Beasley(SC) v Robin Catry (NCST) 4-6, 6-4, 1-2
6 –Thomas Brown(SC) def. Robert Turzak (NCST) 6-4, 6-4
