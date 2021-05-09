Sports
Ohio Valley hockey players caught shooting in Wisconsin say fast-paced action saved some their lives
A stone’s throw from where three people lost their lives, some team members tell 7NEWS that a birthday party has become a fight for life.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Riding hockey players and their families were away from home for hours running for their lives when the word active shooter sounded Saturday, May 1, in a casino and party room in Wisconsin.
It was Hockey Nationals in Green Bay and the Pittsburgh Predators were at the peak of the year. Their season ended on Saturday with a win that followed two losses from the previous days.
On Saturday they celebrated the end of a season.
We thought it would be our last time together so we decided to celebrate with dinner. All in all, everyone’s family there. Have fun and see where the night takes us.
Mason Smith, Pittsburgh Predators player
Night took them somewhere, and somewhere quickly.
After we finished singing happy birthday to one of our teammates’ little brother, he just turned thirteen. I swear, just as he was blowing out his candles, one of the fathers, Mike Belak, came running in screaming. Get out, get out now and we all froze.
Mason Smith, Pittsburgh Predators player
Mike shouted, “Active shooter, get out,” said Howard Karnell, a parent at the event.
About 50 people in a room that could accommodate 30 shouted out a door trying to beat time.
I heard about three or four (shots), and then I heard the glass shatter. I thought it was from the shots, but it ended up being one of the fathers of the player breaking a window with a chair.
Gabriel Haworth, Pittsburgh Predators player
Although he didn’t hear the gunshots, Mason grabbed his one sister by the hand and ran to the right, blocked by a door that needed to be unlocked. A few seconds, really … Just that panic, a few seconds, felt like a million years, ”said Smith.
Once outside, scattered in the woods, Gabriel called his family, some in another part of the building.
‘I had to call them and tell them there was a gunman in the building. They had no idea, ”Haworth said.
The shooting began at 7:25 a.m. on Saturday evening, ultimately killing three. There was a wedding in another room and the casino was packed.
In these terrifying moments, Howard says that you are holding the arm of someone who can’t get out of the room fast enough, and that you don’t have time to think about yourself.
“You are going through a hockey season and you don’t realize that you are becoming family, not only with your own children but also with other people’s children and their families.”
“A few of our teammates told us that after it happened, they saw it was named America’s safest place. So when I heard I was like, wow, it can really happen anywhere. ”
Caleb and Howard Karnell, son and father of the Pittsburgh Predators
Those 7NEWS said the quick action of Mike Belak, a Pittsburgh dad with a background in police work, is downright heroic.
They also say that the Green Bay police and community are strong and they don’t think this shooting was a reflection of the city.
