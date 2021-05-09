Sports
T20 Didn’t Kill Test Cricket Its proven why Tests are the pinnacle of the sport
A
A
A
T20 dominates the modern cricket landscape.
It has quickly turned cricket from a gentleman’s game to high-octane entertainment with a lot of money. Short, sharp, and action-packed, it’s hard not to fall under the spell.
In just over three hours, you could see more action than you could ever dream of over five days of a test match, with six flies, stump flashes and superhuman fieldwork guaranteed – resulting in a large crowd and a feverish atmosphere.
And while T20 cricket is a lot, it is certainly not the oft-prophesied Test cricket killer.
In fact, in my view, the T20 has highlighted why Tests are and always will be the pinnacle of the sport.
T20 may be the opiate for the cricket crowds, the format that draws the crowd, the superstars and the billions of dollars, but it’s little more than a short but instantly forgettable high.
It gives cricket fans instant fun, but no lasting memories.
How many T20 matches actually live in the mind for a long time?
I still vividly remember Dom Sibley’s 312 ball marathon century against the West Indies last year, but even know the result of the thrilling IPL Game 1 watched just a week ago, scoring over 365 runs in just 240 balls?
People remember the 2005 Ashes series down to the smallest detail, despite the fact that it had passed years after years, despite the fact that it wasn’t always a fast, rock-hard, reckless cricket.
Cricket’s shortest format is almost never boring, but it is also almost never memorable.
And I’m not writing this as a purist, or a member of the older generation who grew up with Test cricket as ‘the format’, only to wipe it out in a wave of popularity through the allure and razzmatazz of white-ball cricket, I am writing this as someone born in the ‘T20 generation’, as a young person to whom this format is most attractive.
There is no doubt that T20s are fun, but at the end of the day, they often feel like they are in another cricket match on a full schedule, rather than a massive show-off event like a test match is.
In the run-up to a test match, days of hype, excitement and excruciating build-up will be thrown to you as fans wait in fearful anticipation for the first ball to be bowled. Do you ever get something like this remotely for a T20?
T20 might catch the crowd for a few hours or so, but almost every sport in the world can grab fans’ attention for a short while. Can other team sports captivate fans for five days and make them want more like Test cricket can?
In T20 the focus is entirely on the batsman, it is the hunters who are constantly chasing the bowlers, a complete contrast to Test cricket, where the bowler and batsman are both equal in trying to outdo each other, with a deteriorating pitch and changing weather. further intriguing variables.
The game’s shortest format has shown the world that Test Cricket reigns supreme because it is the only format in which only the cricket really matters, the cat-and-mouse game between bat and ball, the clash of leather against willow , the tactical battle between batsman and bowler – instead of entertainment, glitz, glamor and cash.
T20 certainly has its place in cricket, to enjoy, to thrill, to draw the crowd and the big bucks – and to remind us that test matches are the truly satisfying cricket experience.
