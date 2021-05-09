The feud between Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns grows





If you thought the beef between former teammates Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns was a thing of the past, think again. The ongoing feud in between Butler and Cities was fully on display during the Miami Heat’s 121-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on fridaynight. During the live television broadcast, some of the back-and-forth between Butler and Towns was picked up on the field’s microphones, including the Heat star who called Towns “a loser.” The Timberwolves center laughed at the comment, but Butler kept talking nonsense. “You’re soft as babies,” Butler said. “I’ve already punked you once.” Towns responded by telling Butler to “call Rachel Nichols.” Over the years, Butler has conducted several interviews with Nichols of ESPN, host of “The Jump”. They include Butler talk about his first season with The Heat in 2019 , to be hard offensive foul on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul last year in the NBA bubble, and his unwavering desire to defeat LeBron James So Towns took the opportunity to throw shade during the fight on Friday-evening. But the interview Towns was referring to was the 2018 sit-down chat that took place in the aftermath of the infamous Timberwolves workout on October 10 of that season. On that occasion, Butler, aka “Jimmy Buckets”, teamed up with the third stringers to beat his fellow starters in a scrimmage. Butler is also said to have set off a scene during the scrimmage by verbally challenging then-head coach Tom Thibodeau and then-general manager Scott Layden, and mocking Towns and former teammate Andrew Wiggins . The towns were reportedly fed up with Butler’s comments and kicked the ball on possession. That practice marked Butler’s first time since filing for a transaction the month before. The reason for the request, said Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, was that Butler was “frustrated by the casual attitude of younger teammates, especially Karl-Anthony Towns” and as a result, was not “planning to sign an extension with the Timberwolves.” Butler eventually forced his way out of Minnesota and he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after a season with the Wolves. Regarding this most recent spark in their feud, some critics say the exchange went too far, but if you ask Timberwolves star rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards , what’s competition without a little bullshit? After the game ended, things seemed to be squashed as quickly as they started. Butler and KAT had a “nice little talk” before the night was over, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. The Timberwolves (20-47) are second to last in the Western Conference, while the 36-31 Heat is sixth in the East, although they lost 119-111 to Minnesota earlier in the season. With only five games left in the regular season, we’ll soon see if Butler is able to get his NSFW talk in. For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! Get more from the National Basketball Association Add to favorites to get information about games, news and more.







