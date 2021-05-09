Michael Slater denies David Warner’s battle reports

Michael Slater and David Warner insist there is nothing about the rumors of a reported bust-up between the pair. Photo: Getty

Australian cricket identities Michael Slater and David Warner have responded to bombshell reports that they were engaged in a fight with each other in the Maldives.

The pair are part of a 38-member Australian contingent fled from India to the Maldives, after Covid’s suspension from the Indian Premier League.

Slater made headlines last week after rejecting Scott Morrison’s travel ban, which prevents Australians from returning home from India until May 15.

The former Test batsman said the Australian prime minister had “blood on his hands,” while Mr Morrison insisted the ban was for the greater good.

Slater was in the headlines again the following weekend Phil Rothfield of the Daily Telegraph reported that he and Warner were engaged in a scuffle late at night.

The couple are both staying at the Taj Coral Resort in the Maldives because they go through a two-week quarantine period before being allowed to return to Australia.

Slater was part of the IPL commentary team, while Warner was recently fallen as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a poor start to the season for the franchise.

However, sources told The Telegraph that things heated up between the two after being seen in a verbal disagreement.

Slater and Warner reportedly texted Rothfield insisting that there was “absolutely nothing about the rumor.”

Davie and I are wonderful friends and absolutely no chance of arguing, Slater texted.

Warner also texted, “There has been no drama.

I don’t know where you get these things. Unless you were here and have concrete evidence, you can’t write anything.

Nothing happened.

Aussie cricketers quarantined before returning

India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) and franchises oversee outgoing player schemes after the IPL was shut down due to COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

However, Australians will not be able to return home until May 15 due to the federal government’s ban on all incoming travelers from coronavirus-ravaged India.

The prime minister confirmed that repatriation flights from India will resume on May 15, while Australia’s Indian Premier League contingent awaits to see when they could return.

Michael Slater has been scathing in his criticism of Scott Morrison. Image: Getty

Mike Hussey, who is an assistant coach at Chennai Super Kings, was unable to travel to the Maldives with the 38-member Australian group as he is still serving a 10-day isolation period in India after testing positive for COVID -19.

Current rules state that Australia’s IPL continent must spend a fortnight in the Maldives before it can fly home.

But further adjustments to the travel ban, which is currently the subject of legal challenge, could prompt them to fly out earlier.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (CA), made it clear on Wednesday that his organization will not seek special exemptions for the IPL group.

Any charter flight to Australia for the cricketers would have to be approved by the federal government.

with AAP

