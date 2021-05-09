Sports
Michael Slater denies David Warner’s battle reports
Australian cricket identities Michael Slater and David Warner have responded to bombshell reports that they were engaged in a fight with each other in the Maldives.
The pair are part of a 38-member Australian contingent fled from India to the Maldives, after Covid’s suspension from the Indian Premier League.
TERRIBLE’: Stuart MacGill’s partner breaks the silence on kidnapping
HUGE: Scott Morrison’s perfect response to the latest Michael Slater spray
‘PLEASE COME HOME’: Daughters’ heartbreaking plea to David Warner
Slater made headlines last week after rejecting Scott Morrison’s travel ban, which prevents Australians from returning home from India until May 15.
The former Test batsman said the Australian prime minister had “blood on his hands,” while Mr Morrison insisted the ban was for the greater good.
Slater was in the headlines again the following weekend Phil Rothfield of the Daily Telegraph reported that he and Warner were engaged in a scuffle late at night.
The couple are both staying at the Taj Coral Resort in the Maldives because they go through a two-week quarantine period before being allowed to return to Australia.
Slater was part of the IPL commentary team, while Warner was recently fallen as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a poor start to the season for the franchise.
However, sources told The Telegraph that things heated up between the two after being seen in a verbal disagreement.
Slater and Warner reportedly texted Rothfield insisting that there was “absolutely nothing about the rumor.”
Davie and I are wonderful friends and absolutely no chance of arguing, Slater texted.
Warner also texted, “There has been no drama.
I don’t know where you get these things. Unless you were here and have concrete evidence, you can’t write anything.
Nothing happened.
Aussie cricketers quarantined before returning
India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) and franchises oversee outgoing player schemes after the IPL was shut down due to COVID-19 cases among players and staff.
However, Australians will not be able to return home until May 15 due to the federal government’s ban on all incoming travelers from coronavirus-ravaged India.
The prime minister confirmed that repatriation flights from India will resume on May 15, while Australia’s Indian Premier League contingent awaits to see when they could return.
Mike Hussey, who is an assistant coach at Chennai Super Kings, was unable to travel to the Maldives with the 38-member Australian group as he is still serving a 10-day isolation period in India after testing positive for COVID -19.
Current rules state that Australia’s IPL continent must spend a fortnight in the Maldives before it can fly home.
But further adjustments to the travel ban, which is currently the subject of legal challenge, could prompt them to fly out earlier.
Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia (CA), made it clear on Wednesday that his organization will not seek special exemptions for the IPL group.
Any charter flight to Australia for the cricketers would have to be approved by the federal government.
with AAP
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]